Where Was ‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

“Chesapeake Shores” Season 6 premiered on August 14 on Hallmark, and this time around it’s going to be pretty emotional since it’s the show’s final season. Fans will be leaving their favorite characters behind, along with their favorite scenes and locations. However, if you ever want to visit some of the famous locations the show has to offer in the future, you may be in luck! Here’s a look at where exactly season 6 of “Chesapeake Shores” was filmed.

‘Chesapeake Shores’ Season 6 was Filmed in Multiple Locations in British Columbia, Canada

According to IMDb Pro, previous seasons of “Chesapeake Shores” were filmed in various locations in and around Vancouver Island in Canada, and it wasn’t any different with this last season. Filming happened from March 28, 2022, to June 28, 2022.

Some of the usual and confirmed filming places, according to IMDb, are:

Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada

Qualicum Beach, British Columbia, Canada

Parksville, British Columbia, Canada

Steveston, Richmond, British Columbia, Canada (location)

Vancouver Island Film Studios, Parksville, British Columbia, Canada

670 Primrose St, Qualicum Beach, British Columbia, Canada (Town Square Cafe)

164 W 2nd Ave, Qualicum Beach, British Columbia, Canada (Flower Shop)

78 Wharf St, Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada (Art Museum)

3521 Dolphin Dr, Nanoose Bay, British Columbia, Canada (Marina)

2179 Island Hwy W, Qualicum Beach, British Columbia, Canada (Bed & Breakfast)

1574 Stewart Rd, Nanoose Bay, British Columbia, Canada (O’Brien House)

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News reported that this season, the “Chesapeake Shores” crew returned to Qualicum Beach to film.

“Crews were out on location on Friday (March 25) and will be in the area until March 30. They will be filming at various locations from March 28-30 with their trailers parked at the Old Bus Garage,” the newspaper shared.

Hollywood North Buzz also shared a few pictures of the filming locations, noting that people might be able to catch a glimpse of the cast and crew filming around Parksville and Qualicum Beach. If you’re ever on a trip there, you’ll have plenty of photo opportunities!

Treat Williams, who plays Mick O’Brien, share this article on Instagram where the show was the Pick of the Week.

He also shared this group picture of the boys from “Chesapeake Shores.”

This video on the Vancouver Island CTV News depicted a very bittersweet last season of filming. Not only was the crew feeling emotional, but the area itself has been hosting the show for six seasons. Because of this, many of the local residents had gotten used to seeing the crew and had made new friends along the way. The region also benefited from the filming industry.

“We hate to see something that’s been so beneficial to the region and the growth of our film industry coming to an end,” said Joan Miller, film commissioner for the North Island Film Commission.

ChekNews also reported about the filming of the sixth season.

“Now our crew base has grown,” Miller told ChekNews. “Our training has grown. Our region is really setting the benchmark for how to build a local crew and how to provide qualified training. Chesapeake Shores really helped us get to the next stage.”

Every season of “Chesapeake Shores” injects between $5 and $10 million into the economy of the mid-island, ChekNews shared.

Matt Drake, producer of the series, spoke with the Vancouver Island Free Daily about filming the final season.

“We have people that have been on this show since the very beginning, in season one,” Drake said. “A lot of crew have been around for four-plus years, so it’s really like a special family of people and we really enjoy shooting it, so overall I think everyone is feeling a little sad that it’s the end.”

The Cast Share Behind-the-Scenes Moments from Filming

Robert Buckley, who plays Evan Kincaid, shared this Instagram picture showing a view of the beach where filming happens.

He also gave a nice shoutout to the wardrobe department.

In March he posted a picture of the reading room, excited about sharing the news!

Megan Ory posted this emotional post as the show wrapped.

And she also shared this screenshot of filming with Emilie Ullerup.

Mike Jordan Legan made it clear that this was an emotional season.

“As Season 6 winds down, I take in every single one of these amazing sunsets and cherish this place, this gig and the incredible people I met and got to work with,” he shared in an Instagram post.

Here’s a beautiful sunset posted by Andrew Francis.

Barbara Niven also made it clear how much actual luggage one needs for filming the show.

“For six years I got to play these wonderful, nutty people’s daughter, sister and brother. It is the longest running job of my career,” shared Emilie Ullerup.

Season 6 of Chesapeake Shores’s synopsis reads: “Abby (Ory) goes all out to plan the all-important second date with Evan (Buckley), but she has to work through her lack of inspiration first. David’s (Carlo Marks, “Love in Store”) family makes a surprise visit to the Bed & Breakfast to avoid negative media attention. Meanwhile, Megan (Niven) must consider whether to take the job offer at the Getty or stay in Chesapeake Shores to help Connor recover.”

