Where Was Hallmark’s ‘Jingle Bell Bride’ Filmed?

The Hallmark Channel’s first new Christmas movie premieres tonight, Jingle Bell Bride. The movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. It stars Julie Gonzalo as Jessica Perez and Ronnie Rowe, Jr. as Matt. But where was Jingle Bell Bride filmed? Read on for details, to see behind-the-scenes photos, and to learn about the cast.

Jingle Bell Bride first premieres on October 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. It reairs many times this season.

The synopsis for the new movie reads: “Wedding planner Jessica Perez travels to a remote town in Alaska to find a rare flower for a celebrity client and is charmed by the small town during Christmas, as well as the handsome local helping her.”

‘Jingle Bell Bride’ Was Filmed in Canada

The movie is based on Scarlet Wilson’s book, The Jingle Bell Bride. Tule Publishing shared in July that the movie had gone into production and was filming in Canada. Wilson shared the same exciting news on her Facebook page.

Lucia Walters, who stars in the movie, shared this behind-the-scenes photo.

The On-Screen Wedding Was Filmed at the Holy Rose Cathedral Starring a Real-Life Couple

The movie includes an on-screen wedding in downtown Vancouver, filmed at the Holy Rose Cathedral.

The dashing JINGLE BELL BRIDE couple got on-screen-hitched in the Holy Rose Cathedral in downtown Vancouver, which was all decked out for their (pretend) Christmas wedding.https://t.co/AD8IJfHMED — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 22, 2020

The couple who got married on-screen is even married in real life: Donna Benedicto and Thomas Darya.

Meet the Cast

Julie Gonzalo is Jessica Perez. She recently starred in Hallmark’s How to Train Your Husband. Her other credits include Supergirl (Andrea Rojas), Veronica Mars (Parker Lee), Flip that Romance, Grey’s Anatomy, The Sweetest Heart, Falling for Vermont, Dallas (Pamela Barnes), Castle, Eli Stone (Maggie Decker), and more.

Ronnie Rowe, Jr. is Matt. His many credits include Star Trek: Discovery (Lt. Bryce), The Clark Sisters; First Ladies of Gospel, Diggstown, Carter, In Conetmpt, Recall, Dark Matter, The Expanse, Riftworld Chronicles, Murdoch Mysteries, The Firm, and more.

BJ Harrison (above, left) stars as Mary and Joe Costa (above right) stars as Mr. Gregory.

Harrison was in Hallmark’s Two Turtle Doves, Christmas Road, has starred on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Riverdale, Road to Christmas, Take Two, Beyond, Loudermilk, Imposters, and much more.

Costa has appeared in You Light Up My Christmas, Motherland: Fort Salem, Write Before Christmas, Marrying Mr. Darcy, Supergirl, The Tomorrow People, Lucifer, Hitched for the Holidays, Fringe, and more.

Donna Benedicto stars as Renee, the bride in the movie. Donna played Dana in the movie Love Unleashed on Hallmark. Her previous credits include Supergirl (DEO agent for eight episodes), The Killer Downstairs, A Million Little Things (Kendra, two episodes), Valley of the Boom (Kate), Forever Christmas, UnREAL (doctor), Ice, You Me Her, iZombie, Woke, Minority Report, and much more. She recently was also in Hallmark’s Christmas on My Mind and Love in the Forecast.

Also starring in tonight’s movie are:

Keenan Mentzos (Landon)

Lucia Walters (Amanda)

Lindsay Gibson (Margaret)

Alison Araya (Kara)

Kehli O’Byrne (Barbara Novak)

Matty Finochio (Jack)

Kristen Slenning (Isa)

Emma Barratt (Rebecca)

Kaylee (Pietra Castro)

Chris Wood (Steve)

Lillian Lim (Renee’s Mother)

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?