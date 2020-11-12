Where Is Actor Adrian Grenier Today?

Adrian Grenier, who played a leading character on Entourage and who also portrayed the lead in a popular Hallmark Christmas movie last year, hasn’t been seen in many productions since. Did he quit acting? What is he doing today?

Grenier Starred in ‘Entourage,’ Which Fell from Acclaim in Its Later Seasons

Grenier hasn’t been seen much since he starred in Hallmark’s Christmas at Graceland 2 in 2019. The actor once was hugely popular on Entourage before the series ended. But as The Washington Post reported in 2015, Entourage also developed quite the following of people who really hated it during its latter seasons. The series first premiered several months after Sex in the City ended and received critical acclaim. But after the writer’s strike and the gap between Seasons four and five, some fans began to hate on the show when it returned in 2008. Critics started disliking it too after Season 6, and the show had a lot accumulated a lot more criticism by the time it aired its final season in 2011.

Things got a little controversial in 2013 with the Entourage movie. Mark Wahlberg was asked while checking into an airport why the movie might be delayed. He answered that the movie would happen “as soon as them guys stop being so greedy,” CinemaBlend reported. Wahlberg didn’t say who he was referring to, and speculation took off on the Internet.

Grenier took to Instagram in October 2013 to share with fans that he was taking the movie very seriously. He wrote: ” It has, & never will be about the money for me. I promise. I will always stand up for the boys (that includes you) & do what I can to make sure they are treated fairly, and not be taken advantage of by anybody. The spirit of Entourage is about sharing the opportunities given to us and I will sign any deal that gives ALL the boys an opportunity to share in the upside of success EQUALLY.”

The movie was released in 2015.

His Hallmark Christmas Movie Was One of His Bigger Works After ‘Entourage’

Grenier didn’t quit acting completely, but he scaled down quite a bit. In fact, Christmas at Graceland 2 on Hallmark in 2019 was one of his bigger works after Entourage ended in 2011, according to his IMDb listings. He was also in Love at First Glance, Goodbye World, True Bromance, and was the voice of Captain Joe in Miles from Tomorrowland.

Just before the Hallmark movie, he also played Rob Reynolds in Affairs of the State in 2018. But he hasn’t been in any hits as big as Entourage since the series ended.

For Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays, Grenier co-starred with Kaitlin Doubleday and Priscilla Presley. The movie was filmed at Elvis Presley’s stunning Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee, and Graceland hosted a world premiere screening of the movie on-site.

In 2017, Grenier starred in Hallmark’s movie Love at First Glance.

He’s Been Involved in Many Projects Since ‘Entourage’

Although Grenier is still acting, he’s also involved in a lot of other projects too. He’s a musician who plays drums in an alt-folk band called The Honey Brothers, Billboard reported in 2015, along with fronting the band Kid Friendly. Grenier built a recording studio in his Brooklyn home which is now Wreckroom Records, a music incubator. Select artists are invited for full-day sessions to record new songs, and it helps give new artists early exposure.

He told Billboard: “Initially it’s philanthropic. But electricity does cost money, so the idea at this point is to empower artists and then they will make it in their own way. We’re not a label, so I’m not looking to put all my stock in any one band’s success… I’m really more interested in creating this new model and seeing what we can do to support all of the streaming systems. We’re not in the streaming business and I don’t really have any designs to be. But I really want to help create the content and support the artists that are creating content so they can utilize all of these various tools.”

He’s also a committed environmentalist. In 2015, he co-founded The Lonely Whale Foundation, Thrive Global reported in 2019.

He told Thrive: “I started the organization first to connect people with one another and their shared values — bonding them with the ocean. Once you do see all of the plastic in the ocean, you can’t help but want to do something. And our job, right now, is to make it as easy as possible for people to make better choices.”

He also ran a “Strawless September” campaign that helped Seattle turn straw-free, Thrive Global reported.

He’s Starring in a Limited Series in 2021 Called ‘Clickbait’ on Netflix

His acting days aren’t over, however. Grenier is starring in a limited series on Netflix premiering in 2021 called Clickbait. The synopsis reads: “In this thriller series, eight different points of view provide tantalizing clues to the perpetrator of a gruesome crime fueled by social media.”

Grenier will play Nick Brewer in all eight episodes.

The series will also star Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel, and Phoenix Raei. GQ reported that this is an Australian series and Netflix’s fourth Australian original. In March, production shut down temporarily due to the pandemic, SMH reported.

