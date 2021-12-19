Where Is Fred (Simon Webster) on ‘When Hope Calls’ Season 2?

If you’re watching “When Hope Calls” season 2, “A Country Christmas,” then you may have noticed one of the main orphan character, Fred, (played by Simon Webster) is missing from the first two episodes. What happened to him? Read on to find out. “When Hope Calls,” the spinoff of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” is airing its second season on GAC Family.

Simon Webster Is Gone from the Show

Simon Webster, who played Fred on “When Hope Calls” season 1, is not in the first two episodes of the new season. He was one of the orphans on the series with the biggest plotlines in the first season. Fred took on “jobs” and was learning from Chuck, Ronnie, and Tess. When he tried to work for Ronnie, though, he had a lot of accidents and broke a lot of things, so Ronnie ultimately fired him. But after Tess was really prickly about having Fred around the ranch at first, she grew to really like the kid and they had some pretty sweet moments together.

But we learn in the first episode of season 2, which aired on GAC Family, that Fred is now adopted. So it looks like we won’t be seeing him on the show anymore.

The young actor has been very busy ever since he finished filming for season 1.

According to IMDb, he’s currently filming the role of Ethan Matthews for a series called “From.” He’s slated to appear in all 10 episodes, and the series is releasing sometime in 2022.

He also starred in “Maps and Mistletoe” in 2021, “Secretly Santa” in 2021, and in the new series “The Hot Zone: Anthrax” as six-year-old Bruce. He starred in an episode of “Strays” and he voiced “Lucas the Spider,” the titular character of the 2021 series “Lucas the Spider.” He also appeared in “The Lost Symbol,” “Blues Clues & You,” three episodes of “The Most Dangerous Game,” and in the movie “The Knight Before Christmas” in 2020.

So after his nine episodes on “When Hope Calls” his career really took off.

Other characters who played orphans are returning and were already listed on IMDb as being back before the episodes even aired. These include Liam MacDonald (Vincent).

MacDonald has been posting about his return on Twitter. Ava G. Weiss is also back as Mary-Louise.

Two Other Characters Aren’t Appearing in the Christmas Episodes

Two other major characters aren’t appearing in the Christmas episodes — Chuck and Grace. Jocelyn Hudon said she had scheduling conflicts and couldn’t return. Greg Hovanessian did not publicly explain why he wasn’t appearing, but the show explained during a Christmas preview special on GAC Family that he left to chase after Grace, his true love.

Many other characters are returning, however.

Ryan-James Hatanaka is returning as Mountie Gabriel Kinslow. Morgan Kohan will be returning as Lillian Walsh for season 2. Jefferson Brown is returning as Joe Moody and Hanneke Talbot is returning as Maggie Parsons.

Kyana Teresa is joining “When Hope Calls” for the first time in the season 2 December opener.

Carter Ryan is joining the series as Abigail’s son, Cody. He will be in the two-part premiere. Lori Loughlin is returning as Abigail and Daniel Lissing is returning as Jack.

