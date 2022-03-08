Who Hit Nathan? Producer Shares Hint About ‘When Calls the Heart’ Cliffhanger

The season 9 premiere of Hallmark’s hit series, “When Calls the Heart,” ended with a big cliffhanger that many fans didn’t see coming. After all that focus on Nathan’s growth and newfound peace after how tough things were for him last season, everything was shattered around him. He was hit by a car and a lot of mysteries remain about what happened. Here are fans’ top theories and reactions, along with a possible hint shared by the executive producer.

This article has spoilers for the season 9 premiere and minor spoilers from episode 2 based on what is shared in a trailer and the synopsis.

Some Fans Think the Pinkertons May Be Behind the Crash

In the last scene of the season 9 premiere, a car is speeding down the road and appears to be just about to hit Nathan! What’s not clear is who was driving the car. Here’s that scene again, shared in a tweet.

Then in the trailer for episode 2, we learn that Nathan did get hit by the car and he was injured pretty badly. He appears to even have memory loss, unless he was teasing Elizabeth when he pretended not to recognize her.

S9E2 holds so much in it! Can't wait to see what happens with Nathan. Does his memory loss last for long? Does he truly not know E or is he just teasing? Who is HV's new mayor? What else do we get to learn about Mei? Can't wait to see the "little moments" between L&E. #Hearties https://t.co/Ro5uObxNo4 — Lis M. (@LisM2019) March 7, 2022

Brian Bird, executive director and co-creator for the series, retweeted an intriguing theory about who was behind the crash.

He retweeted @_cgrants, who wrote, “The absence of the Pinkertons and Walden from the premiere wasn’t a big surprise but it does make me wonder if that ‘accident’ is the work of the Pinkerton’s.”

Is Bird’s retweet a hint that this might be the case?

Here are two photos of the car that hit Nathan and Newton.

As you can see, they kept the shot deliberately vague. You can’t really make out anything about who was driving the car.

Hope Nathan will be okay. Wonder who was driving the car so fast out of hope valley #hearties guess we will find out next week — valerie spencer (@truehallmarkfan) March 7, 2022

Where We Left Off With the Pinkertons

In season 8 episode 11, Rosemary began investigating what was happening with the mysterious surveyors in town and Wyman Walden. She was trying to figure out what was going on with all the mysterious business and real estate transactions, so she decided to do a little investigating of her own. But when she reached the Canfield’s old cabin, someone fired a gun and startled her horse, causing her to get bucked off.

Rosemary rides out to the cabin. Something’s not right there. Suddenly, a gun goes off, spooking her horse and she falls! 😮 An intimidating man approaches her. Hopefully she’ll be alright!😟#Hearties @HuttonPascale pic.twitter.com/ULG71Hwe1w — SCHeartHome (@SCHeartHome) May 3, 2021

A mysterious man said to her: “I apologize on behalf of my officer.” He said she was on private property, but wouldn’t reveal who owned the property. Rosemary later learned that the men she encountered were Pinkertons.

When Nathan went to visit them, the detective introduced himself as Special Officer Spurlock. He said they were hired to look after the private property and asked Nathan if they were headed for trouble.

“You can count on it,” Nathan replied.

We later saw Spurlock and Walden talking, and it didn’t seem to be a pleasant conversation.

Then in the season 8 finale, Nathan warned Lucas that he believed the Pinkertons were going to continue trying to stir things up in Hope Valley.

He told Lucas, “If you have any trouble with the Pinkertons, I have your back.”

Later, Nathan told Bill that the Pinkerton in town was Julius Spurlock.

“That sounds familiar,” Bill commented.

Fans Are Concerned About Nathan’s Memory Loss

Fans are also concerned that Nathan’s memory loss might affect Allie. She’s currently visiting grandparents, and isn’t around for his recovery.

Nathan got hit by a car? Now Memory Loss? I hope he doesn’t forget Allie. #WhenCallsTheHeart #Hearties #Lucabeth — Tracy Vanilla Haven (@TracyVanilla86) March 7, 2022

Most fans are hoping the memory loss is just temporary.

Fans Are Also Worried About Nathan’s Horse Newton

Hearties have also expressed concern about Nathan’s horse, Newton.

Did Nathan get hit by the car? What about his horse, Newton?! #Hearties — K. L. Connie Wang 🎆王冠琳 (@BeTheBuddha) March 7, 2022

When Kevin McGarry (Nathan) tweeted near the end of the episode, “Just got here – what happened?”, one fan replied: “There was this little accident (or was it?) 🤔 Hope Nathan gets his memory back quickly. I’m worried about Newton too.”

There was this little accident (or was it?) 🤔 Hope Nathan gets his memory back quickly. I’m worried about Newton too. #hearties #Season9WillBeDivine — Lillian Hazaz (@HazazLillian) March 7, 2022

Other fans are pointing out that this looks like another great opportunity for Mei Sou and Nathan to bond.

Sometimes blessings come in a disguise! Nathan and Newton get in an accident (but is it an accident 🤔). While Nathan is recovering Mei takes care of Newton. Seems Newton has already took a liking to her. @kevin_mcGarry @amndawong #hearties #S9WillBeDivine pic.twitter.com/oJjSx9mD7j — Dawn Flite (@dawnflite) February 27, 2022

The synopsis for season 9 episode 2 reads, in part, “Elizabeth offers to help Nathan with his horse after the hit-and-run, but it’s newcomer, Mei, who connects with Newton.”

It looks like Nathan’s accident will open the door for some more fun interactions between him and Mei Sou.

