4 Hallmark Alums Confirm Their Involvement in Hit Series Reboot: ‘So Much Fun’

The cast of “Melrose Place” is ready to rumble again. On September 14, 2024, multiple cast members from the hit 90s series — including Hallmark movie alums Josie Bissett, Daphne Zuniga, Grant Show, and Laura Leighton — reunited at 90s Con in Daytona Beach, Florida.

During a cast panel attended by Heavy, “A Family Thanksgiving” star Zuniga revealed that all of the cast members on stage, including Heather Locklear and Brooke Langston, had agreed to be part of a series reboot, but added that previous reports of the new show being a done deal were “premature.”

Daphne Zuniga & Laura Leighton Have Been Developing ‘Melrose Place’ Reboot

In April, Deadline first reported that a “Melrose Place” reboot was in the works and that Zuniga, Leighton, and Locklear had signed on to the project. But during their 90s Con panel, Zuniga clarified that they had not been ready to confirm anything at that time and that more cast members have since jumped on board.

“Everyone has agreed to do it,” she said on the panel, as the others nodded. “Laura and I worked on this for a little bit now. And I just want to tell everybody that (the previous report) was a leak. It is in talks. Business affairs and lawyers and all those types are talking about it, and they do want to do it. But (the report) was a little bit premature.”

“We’re still waiting for them to get through their damn talks,” Zuniga continued, “so we can all start to really have fun. That is the truth of the matter.”

Leighton, who starred in Hallmark’s “Mending Fences,” added, “It’s definitely in the works. But there’s a lot of moving parts and pieces, and all of the stars had to align. We want it as much as we believe the fans want it.”

Bissett, who co-starred in Hallmark’s “The Wedding March” movies opposite “Melrose Place” alum and “When Calls The Heart” star Jack Wagner, chimed in, “The timing’s perfect, so fingers crossed. So much fun.”

Lisa Rinna Has Said She ‘Would Love’ to Be Part of ‘Melrose Place’ Reboot

When Zuniga said that “everyone” has agreed to be part of a reboot, she didn’t clarify if cast members who were not at 90s Con — such as Wagner, Andrew Shue, Leighton’s husband Doug Savant, or “Emma Fielding Mysteries” alum Courtney Thorne Smith — are also on board.

But Thorne-Smith does co-host a “Melrose Place” rewatch podcast with Zuniga and Leighton, so it’s likely to have been a topic of conversation among the trio.

Meanwhile, fellow Hallmark alum Lisa Rinna, who also not attending 90s Con, told People in April that she “would love” to revisit her “Melrose Place” character, Taylor McBride, though she hadn’t been approached about the project at that point.

Rinna, who was also a staple on “Days of Our Lives” for over 25 years and appeared in Hallmark’s “Adventures in Love & Babysitting,” told People, “I have to say that was one of my greatest and most fun acting experiences, playing Taylor and working with Heather and the whole crew. I mean, it was just a great, great experience. So, if they need a Taylor McBride appearance, they know who to call. I’m around.”

During red carpet interviews with Heavy and other outlets at 90s Con, the stars echoed that sentiment, sharing stories about how much fun they had making “Melrose Place,” including keeping a “shirtless count” of the male stars.

Standing next to Show, 62, Zuniga laughed, “Funny fact, Grant is high up there in the shirtless count and he’s high up there on the kiss count. You’re up there on all the counts, you got around!”

The “Write Before Christmas” actor quipped, “Went all the way around and back again!”