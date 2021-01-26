Why Bailee Madison, aka Grace, Left ‘Good Witch’

Former Good Witch star Bailee Madison has an active and flourishing career. But the talented actress who played Cassie’s daughter caused quite a stir when she left the show, where she had been a series regular on the Hallmark series. The good news is that there wasn’t any bad blood between her and the rest of the cast.

She Last Appeared in the Season 5 Finale

Madison was last on Good Witch for the Season 5 finale and we haven’t seen her on the show since. Her character Grace was graduating from high school and leaving to attend college, so that’s the “in-universe” reason why we don’t see the character on the show anymore.

When her departure was announced, Michelle Vicary, EVP Programming & Publicity at Crown Media Family Networks, told Deadline: “Bailee Madison will always be a beloved member of the Hallmark family.”

Madison Simply Felt That It Was Time To Leave — There Were No Issues With Her & the Cast or Crew

When she left the show, Madison wrote a beautiful message on Instagram about her departure.

She wrote:

So grateful for 5 amazing seasons with Good Witch, the amazing cast and crew which have become like family and Hallmark Channel, who I’ve worked with since I was 11 years old. They say that life is like a beautiful book, and everyone’s story is unique to them. As one chapter ends, a new one begins which is even more exciting and unexpected than the previous one. Grace has been a character whose journey throughout the years has often mirrored my own and this season she is tackling what it’s like to step out of her comfort zone, valuing and standing up for her worth and challenging herself in new ways, looking boldly into the future and all the possibilities before her. I couldn’t be more grateful for the new adventures ahead, and to have you all along with me on the ride as my story continues to be written, it’s a thrilling one.

Madison said she was leaving to explore new adventures in life.

“As one chapter ends, a new one begins which is even more exciting and unexpected than the previous one,” she wrote on Instagram.

Catherine Bell, who plays Cassie, shared more details about Madison’s departure with ET Online, noting that it had to do with changes in life and location.

Bell said: “We still talk, still check in all the time. That was a really tough decision, I know, for her. There are different reasons — just life going by, location — that it made sense for her [to leave].”

Around the time of her departure, Madison played a lead role as Blake’s girlfriend in New Hope Club’s video Love Again. That music video premiered in mid-May 2019.

New Hope Club – Love Again"Love Again" featuring Bailee Madison 💕 Our debut self-titled album NEW HOPE CLUB feat."Love Again" is out now!!: https://NewHopeClub.lnk.to/FanBundle We are back on tour in 2020 and we cannot wait. We hope to see all your lovely faces again! If you want to head down click this link and get your ticket now ❤️ See… 2019-05-16T15:57:49Z

After leaving Good Witch, she launched a collaboration with Knixteen, creating a bra that’s wireless and adjustable and has a positive message with every order.

Over a year later and my collab with @knixteen is finally out! We worked long & hard to create a bra for whatever life throws your way. Wireless, adjustable & it even includes a little positive message just for you. https://t.co/VELIJ07w0V tag me in ur orders so I can see💕💕xxxx pic.twitter.com/5ZSxpnPtFi — Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) October 16, 2019

She’s also starring in a Netflix movie called A Week Away.

I saw a cut of the trailer the other day…. and let me just say I CANT WAIT FOR YOU GUYS TO SEE IT!! @netflix xxxx https://t.co/1zNkVfuPck — Bailee Madison (@BaileeMadison) January 18, 2021

Catherine Bell Said She Hopes Madison Returns for Special Episodes

Bell wrote a heartfelt goodbye on Instagram.

Bell said that she hopes to work with Madison on future Good Witch episodes, ET Online reported.

“My dream is that she gets to come back for a couple of episodes,” Bell said. “I don’t know schedule-wise when it’ll happen, but I know that she’s working on some great projects right now.”

