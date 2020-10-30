Why Candace Cameron Bure Left ‘The View’

Candace Cameron Bure, a favorite among Hallmark fans, had a short stint where she hosted The View, but it didn’t last long. She wasn’t fired, and left on good terms. But years after she left, she opened up more about why she said goodbye.

Candace Cameron Bure Left Because She Wanted To Spend More Time with Her Family & Couldn’t ‘Be Superwoman’ Anymore

Candace Cameron Bure only stayed on The View as a host for two seasons. When she left in December 2016, she told People that it was traveling coast-to-coast every week from Los Angeles to New York that caused her to decide to leave.

“I have traveled coast to coast every single week so I could be at home on the weekends with my family, and then back to work in New York during the week.”

She said she tried to be “superwoman” and juggle everything, but it was too much on her, her husband, and her three children. She said the decision was tough.

“Before I started The View, I had already had my commitments to Fuller House and my work with the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. And because of the success of those, my commitments have become even greater with those shows… I’ve tried to be superwoman and I’m going to not try anymore.”

Cameron Bure said she enjoyed The View, but it was just too hard for her to manage her schedule. She said only her husband and kids knew about her decision before it was publicly announced.

Showrunner Candi Carter shared the announcement on Twitter.

She left on amicable terms with the show and there were no hard feelings.

Years Later, She Admitted That She Enjoyed Not Having To Talk About Politics Anymore

Three years after she left The View, Cameron Bure admitted in December 2019 that it was nice not having to talk about politics anymore. She appeared on Tamron Hall and said she didn’t miss being on The View at all, even though she missed the people, People reported.

I’ll be honest, I’m going to hop over after the show and go say ‘hi’ because they all are friends and feel like buddies. But I don’t miss talking about politics every day. I want to stay in happy land. I want to be in a bubble where I just want to be kind and respectful and love on people.

Ending Fuller House was also hard for her. She told Hall that ending the show was like “saying goodbye to my best friend.”

She said: “I have had such an incredible journey with Full House and now Fuller House. I’m so sad that it’s ended, but so happy that it happened.”

Cameron Bure is very busy these days with Hallmark projects. She just premiered a new Aurora Teagarden Mysteries installment and she was the host for the 2020 Christmas preview special. She’s also starring in If I Only Had Christmas on The Hallmark Channel this year, which premieres on November 29 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

