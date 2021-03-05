Why Daniel Lissing Would Return as Jack on ‘When Calls the Heart’

Daniel Lissing, the actor who portrayed Jack on Hallmark’s When Calls the Heart, left the show for personal reasons that led to the producers’ killing off his popular character. Now Lissing has said that he would be happy to return to the show under certain circumstances.

Lissing Says He Would Return as Jack for a Cameo Appearance Any Time Hallmark Asked

Lissing has said that he missed being on the show and would be thrilled to return for a limited cameo appearance any time the show’s producers asked him to come back. Although he’s not interested in returning as a series regular, he’d be glad to come back to the show for a cameo appearance or flashback, he told ET.

He said:

…(Returning) would be so much fun. Of course. Just to go up there and see everyone again. I could see my old horse, Taylor. Look, if Hallmark called me for anything, I’d be there. They were there for me for five years so of course, I love those guys, so anytime.

It all worked out well for him though, because he’s now happily married. He told ET Online that if he hadn’t left the show, he would have never met his wife.

In a recent interview on a podcast with Paul Greene, Lissing reiterated that he would still like to return to the show.

“Man, I just loved playing Jack,” he said fondly. “I really, really did. If there was ever an opportunity to do anything again, I would not be opposed to it.”

He Asked Hallmark to Consider Letting Him Star in a Movie with Erin Krakow

His interest in joining Hallmark again even goes beyond the When Calls the Heart universe. Lissing pitched an idea of starring in a movie with Erin Krakow, who played his love interest Elizabeth on When Calls the Heart. So far the idea hasn’t been accepted.

He told ET about a year ago: “About two or three years ago, I sent a big proposal to Hallmark pitching a Christmas movie with Erin and I in modern day, and they didn’t think it was the right time. Maybe it is now?”

He’s in ‘The Rookie’ & Is Shooting a Pilot for Fox

Getting Lissing back might not be so easy, since he’s pretty busy these days. He’s currently starring on The Rookie as Sterling Freeman. He appeared in a recent episode called “True Crime,” and shared a selfie on Instagram before his episode aired.

Prior to that, he starred as Ty in five episodes of S.W.A.T. from 2018-2019.

In a podcast interview with Paul Greene, he shared that he had also booked a nice role on a Fox pilot called The Cleaning Lady.

I’m shooting this pilot right now… It’s called The Cleaning Lady. It’s worthy of many seasons based on the pilot… The writing on the pilot is really exciting and it reads well. I know the director… He’s phenomenal as well. They’ve got a great cast… I can’t see them not hitting a home run with it, but you never know in this industry.”

He also shared that he would live to produce and star in his own TV series one day.

“Having that creative control is something that’s appealing to me in so many ways,” he told Greene. “There’s stories I want to tell…We’ll see how that plays out… In the meantime, just enjoying every opportunity that comes my way… That’s one of my goals for this year: Be Here Now.”

