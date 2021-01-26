Why Is Home & Family Missing from Hallmark’s TV Schedule?

Hallmark’s daytime talk show, Home & Family, hasn’t had a new episode on the channel for quite some time. What happened? The series hasn’t been canceled; it’s simply on hiatus due to the surge in coronavirus cases in California. Now that the statewide stay-at-home order in California was just lifted, it’s possible that Hallmark will be making an updated announcement about the show in the future. However, as of the time of this article’s publication, the show is still on hiatus and it’s not clear if Los Angeles County will be changing the county’s restrictions or if SAG/AFTRA will change its recommendations.

Here’s what you need to know.

Home & Family Has Been on Hiatus Because of the COVID-19 Situation in Los Angeles

Home & Family has been on hiatus because of the COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles, California. On Facebook, the official page answered fans’ questions, sharing that they had to temporarily suspend production in order to comply with SAG/AFTRA. They’re monitoring the situation, and could go back into production at any time.

The Home & Family page told one fan: “Thank you for asking about Home & Family. We’ve temporarily suspended production of the show, in compliance with SAG/AFTRA, while we continue to monitor the health situation in LA. We’ll keep you updated, and in the meantime, continue to share great recipes, crafts, and more right here!”

They gave a similar response to another fan, writing: “Home & Family is currently on hiatus in accordance with SAG/AFTRA guidance. We will continue to post great recipes, crafts and more to this page and provide updates as soon as we have them.”

The Hallmark Channel Has Been Airing Movies Instead

With the current information regarding COVID-19 in Southern California, and in keeping with SAG/AFTRA recommendations, we are suspending production on our daytime series, “Home & Family.” We plan to air encore episodes at this time, and will continue to monitor the situation. pic.twitter.com/EGR6F2Tkdf — Home & Family (@HomeandFamilyTV) January 6, 2021

Rather than airing re-runs of previous Home & Family episodes, The Hallmark Channel has been airing encores of previously aired movies instead. Home & Family typically airs from 10 a.m. Eastern to 12 p.m. Eastern, for two hours every weekday.

Instead, Hallmark is now airing encores of Hallmark movies in that timeslot.

Some fans have said that they would prefer to see reruns of previous Home & Family episodes, maybe the ones that aired last year, instead.

Other fans are commenting about how much they miss the show after seeing that it’s not airing or not listed on their cable guide.

Hallmark has assured fans that they will make an announcement when the show returns.

The Stay-at-Home Order in California Was Just Lifted

The good news is that the COVID-19 surge in California is starting to decline.

In fact, the statewide stay-at-home order in California was just lifted, Deadline reported.

Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of California Health and Human Services, said: “California is slowly starting to emerge from the most dangerous surge of this pandemic yet, which is the light at the end of the tunnel we’ve been hoping for. Seven weeks ago, our hospitals and front-line medical workers were stretched to their limits, but Californians heard the urgent message to stay home when possible and our surge after the December holidays did not overwhelm the health care system to the degree we had feared.”

However, counties are still under purple tier guidelines, and individual counties can have stricter guidelines in place. Deadline noted that whether Los Angeles County would ease any restrictions in the near future was not clear.

On January 13, Hollywood Reported reported that some productions were already planning to start up again, including CBS’ All Rise and Showtime’s Shameless and Netflix’s You. However, a SAF-AFTRA spokesperson said that the guild was still calling for a pause in production at that time.