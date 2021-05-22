Rick Fox Reveals Why Ian Jackson Isn’t on ‘Morning Show Mysteries’

If you’re a fan of Hallmark’s “Morning Show Mysteries” series, then you may be wondering why Rick Fox (aka Ian Jackson on the show) isn’t appearing in the new movie, “Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Eve After.” Fox shared on social media why he’s not in the newest movie for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

He Said Scheduling Conflicts Prevented Him From Being in the New Movie

Fox’s character, Ian Jackson, is a favorite in the murder mystery series, starring opposite Holly Robinson Peete. Unfortunately, you won’t be seeing his character in the latest movie.

Fox explained on Twitter why this is.

He wrote: “Scheduling challenges – the show had a window to shoot due to Covid that conflicted on my end ~ I so wish it would have worked out @hollyrpeete and the producers @hallmarkmovie have built something special ~ wishing them all the best.”

So it appears that Fox is still on good terms with Hallmark and really wanted to be in the movie, but COVID scheduling simply didn’t allow it to happen this time.

In the series, Ian Jackson is a homicide detective and appeared in six movies in the mystery series. So his absence will definitely be felt by fans.

Fox played for the Celtics and the Lakers. He has numerous credits to his name, including “All Rise,” “Greenleaf” (Darius), “Major Crimes,” “A Twist of Christmas,” “K.C. Undercover,” “Hit the Floor,” “Shoot the Messenger,” “The Christmas Gift,” “Sin City Saints,” “Single Ladies,” “Mr. Box Office,” “House of Payne,” “One Tree Hill,” “Oz,” and more.

Fans replied to Fox’s tweet, sharing their sadness that he won’t be in the new movie.

One fan wrote: “Aww, that sucks! I’ll miss seeing you. You were the reason I started watching those movies.”

Aww, that sucks! I’ll miss seeing you. 🥺You were the reason I started watching those movies. 😘 — Andrea L (@AMLHUGS85) April 13, 2021

Another fan wrote that they hope he returns for the next movie: “But you can come back to the show once Covid is under control and your schedules are good! Please come back! I’m going to miss sleuthing and tweeting with a true legend! I’m keeping my fingers. You’ll be missed! Crossed fingersLuv u Mr. Fox”

But you can come back to the show once Covid is under control and your schedules are good! Please come back! I’m going to miss sleuthing🕵🏽‍♀️ and tweeting with a true legend! I’m keeping my fingers. You’ll be missed! 🤞🏾Luv u Mr. Fox — Charlene A. Toombs (@CharleneAToombs) April 14, 2021

One fan wrote: “Please come back to the show, you and hollyrpeete are the reason this show was so popular. The new guy will be ok, but OK is not you and Holly. Please come back.”

Please come back to the show, you and hollyrpeete are the reason this show was so popular. The new guy will be ok, but OK is not you and Holly. Please come back. — mgkerner (@mgkerner) April 25, 2021

Another viewer wrote: “Sad you won’t be part of it! You’ve been a favorite since your rookie year of the Celtics!”

Sad you won’t be part of it! You’ve been a favorite since your rookie year of the Celtics! — Shannon Ziomek (@Sbrady2011) April 13, 2021

Colin Lawrence Joins the Cast for the New Movie

Colin Lawrence has joined the cast as Detective Tyrell, stepping into the role that’s now vacant with Fox’s absence.

Lawrence’s previous credits include “Christmas in Evergreen” (Thomas Tucker), “Virgin River” (John “Preacher” Middleton), “Riverdale” (Coach Clayton), “Mystery 101,” “The Good Doctor,” “Take Two,” “The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco” (Marcus Bearden), “Colony,” “A Fixer Upper Mystery” (Chief Jensen), “Somewhere Between,” “Rogue,” “Fifty Shades Darker,” “Impastor” (Damien Westbrook), “Supernatural,” “iZombie” (Janko), “Minority Report,” “The 100,” “Eve of Destruction,” “The Killing” (Benjamin Abani), “Endgame” (Det. Jason Evans), “Battlestar Galactica” (Lt. Hamish “Skulls” McCall), “Smallville,” “The L Word,” “Jeremiah,” “Stargate SG1,” “The X-Files,” and more.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for May 2021