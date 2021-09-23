Hallmark Reveals Big Christmas Changes: Will Fans Still Enjoy 24/7 Movies?

Hallmark’s making some pretty significant schedule changes this year for its holiday celebration on The Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. But with so much changing, will Hallmark keep its tradition of 24/7 holiday movies?

Crown Media Announced That Hallmark Will Continue Airing Christmas Movies 24/7 This Year

Crown Media shared welcome news in a recent press release. The channel revealed that they’ll return to airing movies 24/7 this holiday season. Fans had been concerned since during this past year, many movie time slots were replaced with additional sitcom reruns. But for Countdown to Christmas, viewers will be able to enjoy 24/7 Christmas movies once again.

Crown Media revealed:

Hallmark Christmas movies are the pop culture phenomenon that have transcended beyond the screen to become a beloved holiday experience. The gift of 24/7 yuletide programming launches Friday, October 22 with Hallmark Channel’s “Countdown to Christmas” and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “Miracles of Christmas” programming events.

While this tradition is staying the same, other changes are happening this year.

A New Christmas Movie Will Premiere on Hallmark’s Streaming Service

Hallmark also revealed that a new Christmas movie will premiere for the first time on Hallmark Movies Now.

The company said in a press statement, “Also beginning October 22 is Movies & Mistletoe on Hallmark Movies Now, the company’s stand-alone streaming service. For the first time ever, this service will feature an all-new Christmas movie premiere.”

According to a separate press statement, the original streaming movie stars Erin Cahill and Wes Brown. It’s called “Every Time a Bell Rings,” The Advocate reported.

The Natchez Democrat reported that the movie was premiering on November 18. However, a press statement from Crown Media did not give a premiere date.

The synopsis reads: “Three sisters reunite in their hometown of Natchez, MS at Christmas after a long time apart. They’re surprised to discover their late father had planned one last scavenger hunt for them to find the family’s wooden wishing bell, a beloved, annual holiday tradition when they were young. As they search for clues in the days leading up to Christmas, the trio visits local childhood haunts around Natchez that hold special meaning for them. In the process, their sisterly bond is rekindled and each learns an important lesson about what they want in life and in love.”

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Is Airing Just One Movie a Week

Another big change to the Christmas schedule is that Hallmark will only be premiering a new movie once a week instead of the typical twice-a-week schedule it’s had in the recent past.

Crown Media’s press release noted that Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will have all new movies every Saturday at 10 p.m. Eastern starting October 22, while The Hallmark Channel will have a new movie every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday starting October 22.

Last year, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries typically aired a new movie every Saturday and Sunday, premiering them after The Hallmark Channel’s new Christmas movie aired so you could still watch them both back-to-back if you preferred. It looks like the Mysteries channel is going to have fewer movies this time around, with a bigger part of the focus returning to The Hallmark Channel.

