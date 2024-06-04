Fans Buzzing After Will Kemp Teases New Movie with Hallmark Co-Star

Hallmark star Will Kemp has dropped a major hint about what is likely a new Hallmark movie, and fans can’t stop guessing what the film will be about. He’ll be starring in the movie with Hallmark colleague Brittany Bristow.

He Shared a Quick Video Clip From the Set

Kemp shared a quick clip from behind the scenes on Instagram, writing: “After taking some time out to be with family and concentrating on other exciting projects – it’s great to be back at work on a film set! 🎬❤️.”

He didn’t tag Hallmark or provide any other clues about what’s going on in the scene.

A closer look reveals Leif Bristow’s name on the clapperboard just before they start filming. Leif is Hallmark star Brittany Bristow’s father, and he’s served as a producer for numerous films including Hallmark movies. Some of his Hallmark credits, according to IMDb, include “Love on the Right Course,” “A Safari Romance,” “The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango,” “The Royal Nanny,” “Jolly Good Christmas,” and more.

Cinematographer Russell Goozee’s name is also on the clapperboard in Kemp’s clip. His most recent work is a film called “She Came Back,” but he’s also worked on “A Safari Romance,” “Love on the Right Course,” “The Dancing Detective,” and other Hallmark works.

Kemp’s fans were gushing on his Instagram page about the news that he’s going to be in a new movie.

“So happy you are back, can’t wait to know more about this film!” one fan wrote. Another commented, “So handsome 😍😍and loved the cheeky smile.”

Another fan wrote, “Hello Will!! So excited for you and this new project!! Can not wait to see this!!! 🎥🎥📽📽😍😍😍”

Brittany Bristow Revealed She’s Co-Starring in the Movie with Kemp

Bristow shared the same clip on her Instagram Reel, revealing that she’s starring in the movie with Kemp. She previously had asked fans, in a different reel that’s now deleted, to guess who her next co-star would be, It’s a Wonderful Movie shared. She shared a photo of herself from behind the scenes and part of her post read “And Then She Became Charlotte.” The clues she gave her fans were that her co-star was funny, “can bust a move,” and that they’ve been friends for seven years. Filming began on June 3.

Guesses ranged from Kemp to Tyler Hynes, Marcus Rosner, Andrew Walker, Paul Campbell, and more. She left a note on a different reel sharing, “Guys. So Many of you guessed right!!!” before sharing the clip of Kemp.

One fan commented on Kemp’s video, writing, “Yay! A Brit paired with Brit!! 🔥👏🤣❤️ @britbristow.”

Kemp’s Newest Movie Just Premiered in a Utah Screening

Prior to this project, Kemp was busy on a very different type of film called “Mythica: Stormbound.”

The movie is streaming on Prime Video, he shared. The fantasy film’s synopsis on IMDb reads: “Years after Szorlok’s devastation and the Red Thorns’ victory, a new evil will threaten the world and new heroes will rise to fight it.”

Also starring in the movie are Matthew Mercer, Nicola Posener, Adam Johnson, Ryann Bailey and more.

The movie premiered in Utah before it moved to streaming services, he shared in a post. “Hopefully the first of many,” Kemp wrote about the movie.

