Win a Role in a Hallmark Movie & a Chance to Meet the Stars

Hallmark viewers have a chance to win a role as an extra in a new Hallmark movie. The opportunity is part of a special Hallmark Christmas contest hosted by Connecticut as they unveil a new Christmas event in their state.

12 Winners Will Get to Meet 3 Hallmark Stars, but the Deadline is November 6

The state of Connecticut is hosting a contest where 12 winners will be chosen to participate in the unveiling of a new Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail. Several Hallmark stars will be attending the event too, CT Visit reported. The contest also includes a chance to be an extra in a Hallmark film.

The 12 winners will get to meet Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, and Michael Rady at the November 13 event, along with enjoying costume displays, seasonal food and drinks, and more. The event takes place in the Greater Hartford, Connecticut area. Each winner also gets to bring a plus one to the event.

During the event, one of these 12 winners will be chosen to appear as an extra in a new Connecticut Hallmark Christmas movie.

To enter the contest, you’ll need to submit a form at this link. The deadline is November 6 at 11 p.m.

To compete, you must be a resident of Connecticut, 18 years old or older, and able to travel to the greater Hartford area on November 13 from 3 to 5 p.m.

The form requires you to share why you want to be chosen as an extra, and write about what you love most about holidays in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail Features Behind-the-Scenes Memories

The contest is part of Connecticut’s promotion launching their new Christmas Movie Trail, which celebrates holiday movies (including Hallmark films) that were made in Connecticut.

According to a press release sent to Heavy, the unveiling event will also include a chance to explore rooms at the Silas W. Robbins House in Connecticut, where Hallmark scenes were filmed, along with viewing costumes worn by the stars.

The Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail is designed to highlight locations in the state where 20 holiday movies were filmed, NBC Connecticut reported.

Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement: “We are proud to celebrate Connecticut’s role as a premier destination for Christmas movie magic. Connecticut has long been a place where imagination and opportunity come together, and the launch of the nation’s first Christmas movie trail is yet another example of how our state continues to inspire. This contest is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the films that showcase our state’s charm and beauty – from our historic small towns to our scenic landscapes – and it’s a great chance to invite people to experience firsthand what it means to live, work, and play in Connecticut.”

Some Hallmark movies that were filmed in Connecticut include: