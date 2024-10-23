Win a Role in a Hallmark Movie & a Chance to Meet the Stars

Hallmark viewers have a chance to win a role as an extra in a new Hallmark movie. The opportunity is part of a special Hallmark Christmas contest hosted by Connecticut as they unveil a new Christmas event in their state.
12 Winners Will Get to Meet 3 Hallmark Stars, but the Deadline is November 6
The state of Connecticut is hosting a contest where 12 winners will be chosen to participate in the unveiling of a new Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail. Several Hallmark stars will be attending the event too, CT Visit reported. The contest also includes a chance to be an extra in a Hallmark film.
The 12 winners will get to meet Wes Brown, Erin Cahill, and Michael Rady at the November 13 event, along with enjoying costume displays, seasonal food and drinks, and more. The event takes place in the Greater Hartford, Connecticut area. Each winner also gets to bring a plus one to the event.
During the event, one of these 12 winners will be chosen to appear as an extra in a new Connecticut Hallmark Christmas movie.
To enter the contest, you’ll need to submit a form at this link. The deadline is November 6 at 11 p.m.
To compete, you must be a resident of Connecticut, 18 years old or older, and able to travel to the greater Hartford area on November 13 from 3 to 5 p.m.
The form requires you to share why you want to be chosen as an extra, and write about what you love most about holidays in Connecticut.
The Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail Features Behind-the-Scenes Memories
The contest is part of Connecticut’s promotion launching their new Christmas Movie Trail, which celebrates holiday movies (including Hallmark films) that were made in Connecticut.
According to a press release sent to Heavy, the unveiling event will also include a chance to explore rooms at the Silas W. Robbins House in Connecticut, where Hallmark scenes were filmed, along with viewing costumes worn by the stars.
The Connecticut Christmas Movie Trail is designed to highlight locations in the state where 20 holiday movies were filmed, NBC Connecticut reported.
Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement: “We are proud to celebrate Connecticut’s role as a premier destination for Christmas movie magic. Connecticut has long been a place where imagination and opportunity come together, and the launch of the nation’s first Christmas movie trail is yet another example of how our state continues to inspire. This contest is a wonderful opportunity to highlight the films that showcase our state’s charm and beauty – from our historic small towns to our scenic landscapes – and it’s a great chance to invite people to experience firsthand what it means to live, work, and play in Connecticut.”
Some Hallmark movies that were filmed in Connecticut include:
- “Ghosts of Christmas Always” (2022): Filmed partly in Hartford, West Hartford and Wethersfield, including Connecticut State Capitol, Bushnell Park Carousel, and downtown Hartford.
- “Where Are You, Christmas?” (2023): Filmed partly in Mystic, Waterford and Old Saybrook, including at Old Mistick Village, O’Neil Theatre, Mitchell College and Cardone & Daughter Automotive.
- “Mystic Christmas” (2023): Filmed in Mystic, including at Mystic Aquarium, Mystic Seaport, downtown, Sift Bake Shop, Abbott’s Lobster and Harbor View Landing.
- “Trivia at St. Nick’s” (airing this season): Filmed in New London and Mystic areas, including Connecticut College, The Lighthouse Inn, and the Blue Horse Children’s Shop.
- “Sugar Plum Twist” (2021): Filmed in New London, Norwich, Old Saybrook, East Hampton, Haddam and more, including Steahly Tree Farm & Winery, Garde Arts Center, Mohegan Park, Tony D’s, Fred Astaire Dance Studios, and Norwich Town Hall.
- “A Holiday in Harlem” (2021): Hartford and East Hartford, including Rinconcito Peruano Restaurant, Boys & Girls Club, Park Hardware, and East Hartford Community Cultural Center.
- “Next Stop, Christmas” (2021): Filmed in many Connecticut locations, including Otto pizza, Simon’s Marketplace, Essex Steam Train & Riverboat, downtown Chester, Grano Arso, The Fir Patch Farm, and Saybrook Point Resort & Marina.
Win a Role in a Hallmark Movie & a Chance to Meet the Stars