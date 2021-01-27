Who Is Halsey’s Boyfriend?

Halsey is pregnant! On Wednesday, the “Without Me” singer surprised the world by revealing that she is expecting her first child. Halsey is said to be dating actor/writer/producer Alev Aydin. She tagged him in her pregnancy announcement on Instagram, placing his name directly on her baby bump.

Aydin shared Halsey’s pregnancy announcement to his Instagram story, adding two red heart emoji, seeming to confirm that he’s the child’s father.

And, in case there was any doubt as to who the father of Haley’s baby is, Aydin also commented on Halsey’s baby bump photos.

“Heart so full. I love you, sweetness,” he wrote. Halsey commented underneath, “I love you!!!! And I love this mini human already!”

Halsey had previously been dating actor Evan Peters since 2019. Last summer, however, there were reports that the two had split. According to Cheat Sheet, Halsey removed photos of Peters from her Instagram account, pretty much solidifying that the two had gone their separate ways.

Here’s what you need to know:

Halsey & Alev Aydin Were Spotted Together in October, but Are not Instagram Official

Just a couple of months ago — when just about everyone thought that Halsey was still dating Peters — she was spotted out and about with Aydin. According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the two were seen picking up art supplies at a Blick in Los Angeles. In the post, the Daily Mail referred to Aydin as Halsey’s “pal.”

It does appear as though Halsey and Aydin have been friends for quite some time. Back in March 2019, Aydin shared a photo of the two of them at a basketball game.

“Back when I did a very cool thing I’ll prob never get to do again – massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience. Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game,” he captioned the photo.

Interestingly, Halsey and Aydin’s apparent relationship was never made Instagram official. Neither of them have posted any romantic photos or videos together, and today was the first time that Halsey tagged Aydin in a post.

Aydin doesn’t have a huge following on social media, with a humble 17,500 followers on Instagram. His account is fairly artsy with quite a few black-and-white shots as well as some throwback snaps from his childhood. Something tells us that his following is about to grow a bit this week.

Alev Aydin Is Best Known for His Work on the Television Series, ‘Small Shots’

Aydin has several credits to his name for acting, writing, and producing. However, according to his IMDb page, he hasn’t worked on any public projects since 2018. The last credit to his name is for his acting role in the film, Cruel Hearts.

Aydin worked as a writer and a producer for the television series Small Shots, which is about “two actors from Staten Island [who] set out to audition for a Martin Scorsese movie.”

Back in 2013, he wrote six episodes of the television series Turbo and Joey.

He’s also tried his hand at directing, with two credits to his name — both shorts.

READ NEXT: Halsey Is Pregnant!