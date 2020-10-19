UPDATE: Inside Hannah Ferrier’s Drug Scandal

This past season of Below Deck Mediterranean was full of drama, especially when it involved Chief Stew, Hannah Ferrier.

During episode 12, Ferrier gets fired due to drug possession onboard The Wellington. Ferrier was caught with unregistered Valium as well as a CBD vape pen. Ferrier’s coworker, bosun Malia White, was the one to find the unregistered drugs in the cabin and turned them in to Captain Sandy Yawn. According to People, “maritime law stipulates that crew members must check medications in with the captain prior to departure.” Ferrier was let go because she was unable to produce her prescription for the Valium.

After the episode aired, Ferrier spoke to People about the incident, admitting that she had made a mistake. “It’s not something I was hiding,” she said. “It wasn’t like I went on and I was like, ‘Ooh, I have this Valium. I can’t let anyone see it.’ To me, it’s just anti-anxiety medication. I made the mistake of not clearing it when I brought it on the boat. Because I’ve always had it, every year. It just wasn’t really a process that went through my mind. That was my mistake. But yeah, it certainly wasn’t something I was trying to hide.”

Some People Think That Malia White Busted Hannah Ferrier on Purpose

I like Malia’s arranging skills. So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown… #belowdeckmed pic.twitter.com/9ZpMjVUWVu — Hannah Ferrier – New Online Yachting Course (@hannahferrier_) August 11, 2020

Some fans, including Hannah Ferrier herself, think that it was White who set her up from the beginning. Right before White found Ferrier’s drugs, the two of them had gotten into a blowup fight. White had wanted Ferrier to move out of their bunk so that White’s boyfriend, Tom Checketts, could move in. Ferrier didn’t want to, and things then got heated between White and Ferrier.

During the August 10 episode, Ferrier tweeted a message about the ordeal, shading White. “I like Malia’s arranging skills,” Ferrier wrote on Twitter. “So that’s prescribed Valium, CBD (which is legal in Spain), a lighter (not sure what this has to do with anything) and my passport holder… And for anyone who’s interested the prescription is on the other side of the box as shown… #belowdeckmed“

Ferrier received a lot of attention for that Tweet, including celebrity Chrissy Teigen, who was on her side. Teigen replied to Ferrier, “5mg wouldn’t even make a dent with this mind of mine.” Another viewer wrote to Ferrier, “Hannah, I never tweet, but I am so upset with yor treatment and the set up this season that I wanted to say that I am so happy for you and wish you well. I was hoping that an all woman team would be inspiring. It’s not!!! Congrats and good luck.”

Both Captain Sandy Yawn and Malia White Stand Firm on the Decision to Fire Hannah Ferrier

Although they received a lot of backlash from fans, both Yawn and White stood firm on the decision to fire Ferrier. During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Yawn spoke more about Ferrier’s firing. “I didn’t tell Hannah to behave that way,” Yawn said during her appearance. “I have to do what’s right… Hannah probably sabotaged herself, because she really didn’t have a leave. And I think maybe that was her exit. You know, I think it was a subconscious thing.”

Yawn continued, telling Andy Cohen, “I feel bad that people think that I’m the reason Hannah got fired, but Hannah’s the reason. Hannah fired herself. I didn’t fire her.”

Since her exit from the show, Ferrier has maintained that she will not go back to yachting. Ferrier is currently pregnant with her first child, who is due any day now in late October. Back in June, Ferrier told Entertainment Tonight more about her decision to quit yachting. “I think I’m probably done,” Ferrier told Entertainment Tonight. “I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, I don’t want [that]. I want this to be a good, fun, enriching experience that allows me to travel a lot, but I don’t want to get to the stage where I’m locked into yachting and there’s nothing else in my life except that.”

