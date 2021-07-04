Happy 4th of July 2021 Memes: Best Jokes & Funny Photos

Happy 4th of July! On July 4, 1776, 13 colonies declared their independence from England, and this day is now known as Independence Day. What better way to celebrate Independence than with some great memes and funny photos? Here are some of the best memes for the holiday this year.

Firework Videos Inspire Numerous Memes

Today, a big part of the Independence Day tradition involves celebrating with fireworks displays. BBQ is also a delicious part of the Fourth of July tradition, but fireworks really seem to be the event that pulls everyone together. They also provide the inspiration for numerous memes.

Does anyone ever actually rewatch fireworks videos from the year before?

And does anyone ever actually watch the videos that their friends share on social media?

It’s not clear why people enjoy sharing fireworks videos so much.

This is true.

Simply watching other people’s fireworks on the night of the Fourth of July is a great way to save money.

Don’t get too distracted if you’re driving tonight.

It’s important to remember to keep pets safe on this holiday. The sound of fireworks can be scary for dogs and cats. So keep them safe in your home, where they can’t escape when the fireworks start going off.

Some of the best photos on the Internet for the Fourth of July are just really cute photos of people’s pets celebrating the holiday.

They’re just too adorable.

Keep a close eye on your pets, and remember that people sometimes set off their fireworks really late at night or even days later.

Freedom-Themed Memes Are Also Popular

According to History.com, 1870 is the year that Independence Day officially became a national holiday. And later, it became the day that we all celebrated the movie “Independence Day.” So of course, those Will Smith memes are still going to be popular too.

John Adams wrote his wife about the Independence Day holiday on July 3, 1776, Chicago Tribune reported. He wrote the letter the day after Congress voted unanimously to declare independence, approving a resolution that read: “These united colonies are, and of right, ought to be free and Independent States; that they are absolved from all allegiance to the British Crown; and that all political connection between them and the State of Great Britain is, and ought to be, dissolved.”

At the time, Adams thought the holiday would be celebrated on July 2 every year. But after a series of edits, the declaration wasn’t actually sent to the printing press until July 4.

Adams wrote to his wife:

I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary Festival. It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shews, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other from this time forward forever more.

So now while you’re celebrating this year, don’t forget to be careful with those fireworks.

Did you leave out cookies and milk for Captain America?

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 vaccine updates and variant news