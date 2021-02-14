Happy Valentine’s Day 2021 Quotes for Cards

Happy Valentine’s Day 2021! It’s a wonderful day for celebrating with the person you love the most. Whether you’re a couple and celebrating together, you’re separated by many miles, or you just want to share your love to a best friend or family member — we have quotes for every circumstance. If you’re giving a card to someone in person or sending a card by email, these quotes could help speak what’s truly in your heart.

Remember not to just include a quote in your card. The most heartfelt of cards include a personal message from you that shows just why you think this person is special.

Quotes to Show Your Love

Here are some quotes for showing your love.

“Your flaws are perfect for the heart that’s meant to love you.” – Trent Shelton, football player

What’s so perfect about the above quote is that it reminds us that we don’t have to be perfect. Flaws are OK and when you’re with the right person, they will love you for your flaws and all. It doesn’t mean we shouldn’t strive to improve ourselves, but you can do so as a team and not as adversaries.

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” – Dr. Seuss

This quote is so sweet because it means you’ve found the person who made your dreams come true. Sure, things may not be perfect all the time, but it’s better than your dreams even on the bad days.

“The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart.” – Helen Keller

Love is so much more than what’s on the surface, this quote reminds us. It’s about those things you can’t see, hear, or touch. Love goes deep.

“Doubt thou the stars are fire, Doubt that the sun doth move. Doubt the truth to be a liar, But never doubt I love.” – William Shakespeare

Sometimes there’s just nothing better than a quote from Shakespeare to say what you can’t put into words.

“Most people are slow to champion love because they fear the transformation it brings into their lives. And make no mistake about it: love does take over and transform the schemes and operations of our egos in a very mighty way.” – Aberjhani

Truly loving a person, truly being ready to compromise and work together, means being ready to put aside your own ego for something greater. As a team, you both will transform over time as you mature and grow.

“The best love is the kind that awakens the soul; that makes us reach for more, that plants the fire in our hearts and brings peace to our minds. That’s what I hope to give you forever.” – The Notebook

If your Valentine is a movie fan, then there’s nothing better than a quote from The Notebook.

Funny Quotes for Lighthearted Cards

If you want more lighthearted ideas, here are some quotes for funny cards that might bring a few laughs.

Happy Valentine’s Day to the couple who always welcomes me as a third wheel. – Unknown

“It’s better to have loved and lost than to have to do forty pounds of laundry a week.” – Laurence J. Peter

“Before you marry a person, you should first make them use a computer with slow internet service to see who they really are.” – Will Ferrell

“Love is a fire. But whether it is going to warm your hearth or burn down your house, you can never tell.” – Joan Crawford

“Remember, your Valentine’s card shows you care enough to send the very best, even though you’re too lazy to put it in your own words.” – Melanie White

“By all means marry. If you get a good wife, you’ll be happy. If you get a bad one, you’ll become a philosopher.” – Socrates

