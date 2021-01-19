Harry Brant’s Cause of Death: How Did ‘NYC’s Most Beautiful Teen’ Die?

Harry Brant, the son of supermodel Stephanie Seymour and billionaire magazine publisher Peter Grant, died on January 17, 2021, as first reported by The New York Times. He was 24.

On January 19, Seymour revealed that her son had died from an accidental drug overdose of prescription drugs. The New York Times said that Brant had struggled with addiction for years and the family was planning to send him to rehab.

“We will forever be saddened that his life was cut short by this devastating disease,” his family said in a statement. “He achieved a lot in his 24 years, but we will never get the chance to see how much more Harry could have done.”

“Harry was not just our son,” the family statement continued. “He was also a wonderful brother, loving grandson, favorite uncle and a caring friend. He was a creative, loving and powerful soul that brought light into so many people’s hearts. He was truly a beautiful person inside and out.”

Brant, who along with his older brother, Peter Brant II, were dubbed as “NYC’s Most Beautiful Teenage Brothers,” and became the “It” boy for “pushing the boundaries of gender stereotypes in both cosmetics and clothing,” the New Yor Times reported. Together, the Brant brothers teamed up with MAC cosmetics and launched a unisex makeup line in 2015 and 2016.

Brant Was Charged With Drug Possession & Resisting Arrest After Refusing to Pay a $28 Cab Fare

While Brant was highly popular in high society circles in Manhattan, nabbing the coveted invite to the Met Gala at just 16 years old, he fell into trouble in 2016.

The young makeup mogul was arrested after refusing to pay a $28 cab fare in Greenwich, Connecticut, Greenwich Time reported. At age 20, he was charged with sixth-degree larceny, drug possession, police said that “they found a baggie that had a white substance in it,” and resisting arrest. To settle the charges, he attended a drug awareness program in 2016.

While Brant attended school at Bard College, he never graduated. At the time of his death, Seymour and his father were hoping he’d soon get clean at rehab and later return to his job at Interview magazine.

Mr. Brant said in a 2016 interview with W magazine, “I really think that once you leave high school, you realize that being normal is something that people want to shy away from, and the more true you are to yourself and the more individual you are, the more people are inherently attracted to you.”

On his passion for makeup, he noted that it “is all about fantasy and turning yourself into someone you might not necessarily be on an everyday basis, so you kind of get to escape for a night with this new persona. That’s what I always did.”

Brant’s Final Instagram Post Featured a Photo With Miley Cyrus & Carlyn Cerf de Dudzeele

One week before his death, Brant celebrated famed photographer and stylist Carlyn Cerf de Dudzeele’s birthday by posting a throwback photo with her and singer Miley Cyrus. He captioned the picture, “Happy belated birthday to the queen CARLYNE!!! The Dauphine francophile with eternal style.”

Brant had 121,000 followers on Instagram and regularly shared pictures from his latest shoots. On December 23, he paid tribute to supermodel Stella Tennant, who had died suddenly at age 50. He captioned the collage of photos featuring the famously androgynous model, “They don’t make em like this anymore 😓 R.I.P (1970-2020) 💧 #STELLATENNANT #FOREVER.”

