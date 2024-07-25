Cause of Reality TV Star’s ‘Unexpected’ Death at 26 Under Investigation: Report

Harry Savage was a former reality television star in the United Kingdom whose cause of death is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police in London, according to The Independent.

The London Evening Standard reported that Savage was a “Channel 4 star” who was “found dead at his home in southwest London.”

The cause of death is not clear. According to The Independent, police called the death “unexpected with a man in his 30s arrested at the address and later bailed pending further enquiries.” That man’s name was not released.

Savage, 26, appeared on the television reality show “Hunted” in 2019, The Evening Standard reported, adding that he was discovered “unresponsive at the scene last Friday,” which was July 19.

A spokesperson for Metropolitan Police told The Independent that authorities “remain in contact with the man’s family and will be supporting them as enquiries continue to establish the circumstances.”

They added, “Detectives responsible for policing Wandsworth are investigating the incident as an ‘unexpected death.'” The Independent reported that police are awaiting the results of toxicology reports to help them establish the cause of death.

According to IMDb, the show “Hunted” featured citizens of the United Kingdom who had been deemed fugitives and were being pursued by investigators. According to The Mirror, Savage was featured on the show along with his brother, Frank. Savage appeared on the fourth season of the show in 2019, The Mirror reported.

A Friend Paid Tribute to Harry Savage, Remembering His ‘Massive, Bubbly Personality’

Tributes flowed on social media for Savage.

“Brian and I are absolutely gutted. 💔Harry was our friend. We lived in the same village when we moved from Somerset to Sussex first time round in 2012,” Amanda Outten wrote on Facebook. “Harry was a star already then at the age of 14. He was really into acting. We rehearsed and performed as an amateur dramatics group in 2 pantos together for the Alfriston Players and Harry was so funny. He always had us in stitches. He had a massive, bubbly personality, was talented, and very well loved.”

James Lee Williams wrote on Facebook, “What a sad day. RIP Harry Savage. One of the most beautiful souls on this earth. Rest well sweet angel. 😢”

Joe Andrews wrote, “I can’t believe this news. Such a beautiful guy inside and out. Taken far too early. My condolences to the Savage family. You have all gone through so much. RIP. Never forget you, Harry Savage.”

The Mirror reported that the show dealt with the deaths of Savage’s parents, his father from a heart attack and his mother from dementia.

Harry Savage’s Last Instagram Post Was About the Tourism Destination, Ibiza

Savage had not posted to his Instagram page since May. “Ibiza, it’s been a minute,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself overlooking a beach.

Other photos also show him enjoying the outdoors or posing for the camera. “Hopping islands instead of bars 🌺” he wrote with a photo on Instagram in 2023.

In 2023, he posted a photo showing him holding a drink and wrote, “Lost ski pass, stolen skis and heaps of rosé.”