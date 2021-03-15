Is Harry Styles Still Dating Olivia Wilde?

Harry Styles is set to open The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, but do not expect to see girlfriend Olivia Wilde by his side. The actress and director is currently in London.

Styles had to travel to Los Angeles for tonight’s performance.

“You don’t want to miss the top of the show,” CBS’s Executive Vice President of Specials, Music and Live Events, Jack Sussman, told Variety. “It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before. We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you.”

The first-time nominee is up for Best Pop Solo Performance for “Watermelon Sugar,” Best Pop Vocal Album for Fine Line and Best Music Video for “Adore You.”

Styles and Wilde’s Romance Was Discovered When the Pair Attended a Wedding

Styles and Wilde’s romance first made headlines after the two were photographed holding hands at a wedding weeks after news broke that the House actress had split from fiance Jason Sudeikis in 2020.

“They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding,” People reported a source saying. “They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks.”https://www.instagram.com/p/CLUy-huHjLK/?utm_source=ig_embed

E! News reported the pair later traveled to London together, so Wilde could reunite with her daughter Daisy and son Otis. The kids have been with Sudeikis as he films Ted Lasson.

“Harry and Olivia loved being on the road and have gotten very comfortable spending all of their time together,” a source told the publication. “They are rarely apart and it made sense to go to London together.”

Styles and Wilde Met on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Styles is making his return to acting in Don’t Worry Darling, Wilde’s latest directorial outing. He will star opposite Florence Pugh in a role originally filled by Shia LaBeouf.

“Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films,” Wilde wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her musician beau in black and white. “The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories. No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight.”

She continued, “Enter: [Harry Styles] our ‘Jack’. Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant [Florence Pugh] to hold center stage as our ‘Alice’, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards.”

According to People, the pair would quickly form a friendship while filming that “turned romantic.”

A source told the publication, “Everyone saw it coming. During breaks, he hasn’t been able to stay away and visited her trailer.”

Wilde, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan are also in the film.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will air tonight on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.

