Is Hatsune Miku Performing at the Olympics?

While the performers for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics are being kept under wraps, it has not stopped some fans from theorizing that the virtual pop star with turquoise pigtails, Hatsune Miku, will be among them.

One supporter created a Change.org petition, writing, “As a virtual idol, Hatsune Miku also represents what Japan is most internationally recognised for – its technological achievements.”

“As we know, the spirit of the Olympic Games is the unity between people,” the petition stated. It continued, saying Hatsune Miku “is a powerful symbol of that message, with her and the unique sound of vocaloids having spread worldwide, garning quite an international following of people who can appreciate vocaloid music in many ways, either by creating music themselves, listening to that of others, or even simply enjoying the Hatsune Miku rhythm games.”

In 2007, Crypton Future Media debuted Hatsune Miku – a Vocaloid combining holographic and voice synthesizing software – with a design based on anime. According to Vulture, the character has gained international success, even collaborating with Pharrell.

Her fans may get their wish if JROCK NEWS’ predictions are correct. With increasing international popularity, the outlet called the ceremony “the gradual, if not natural step for her.”

Savannah Guthrie Weighs in on the Opening Ceremony

Still, viewers will just have to wait and see. The details of the opening ceremony remain a mystery. One of NBC’s hosts of Olympic coverage, Savannah Guthrie, is also staying silent if she knows any secrets of what to expect.

“We’ve had meetings, but it’s mostly been in generalities,” she told USA Today. “It hasn’t been about what is the show Tokyo is going to put on, and even when they do (discuss it), I’m told I’ve been sworn to secrecy. We’re hoping that there will still be that energy and excitement, but of course it will be different, just like everything post-pandemic has changed. But they still plan to put on a really big, beautiful, patriotic show. And whether there are people in the stands or not (IOC officials say some Japanese spectators will be permitted) we’re just hoping that what we broadcast will be really exciting for people and get them in the right space for the games to begin.”

The Director of the Tokyo Olympics Was Fired

Behind the scenes, the show has faced some recent upheaval. The latest of which was the firing of the show’s director, Kentaro Kobayashi. Reuters reported he made a joke about the holocaust in a recently resurfaced comedy skit from the 1990s.

According to NPR, his exit follows previous creative director, Hiroshi Sasaki, who left the show over offensive comments referring to a woman as a “pig.” The outlet referred to this year’s games as the “cursed Olympics.”

On July 19, Reuters also reported that the show’s composer was stepping down. The publication said Keigo Oyamada resigned after an old interview discussing his bullying past resurfaced.

“I offer my heartfelt apology,” he said in a statement, according to Reuters. “In my school days and at the time of the (magazine) interviews, I was a very immature man who could not imagine how the victimised feel.”

In February, Yoshiro Mori stepped down from his post as the Tokyo 2020 president over “sexist comments,” reported the outlet.

The tumultuous lead-up comes on the heels of a year-long delay over COVID-19 concerns.

READ NEXT: Chip Gaines Reveals What ‘Spiced up’ Love Life With Wife Joanna