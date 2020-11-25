Rapper Heavy D Died in 2011: A Different Heavy D Died in 2020

Rapper Heavy D died in November 2011 after suffering a pulmonary embolism. On November 25, comedian Colin Newell, who also went by Heavy D, died in London at 46.

Famed rapper Heavy D died in Los Angeles on November 8, 2011, after collapsing at his home, reports The New York Times. The rapper was pronounced dead later that day at Cedars-Sinai in Beverly Hills. He was 44 years old During his career with Heavy D & The Boyz, the rapper, whose real name was Dwight Arrington Myers, released five albums. He was born in Mandeville, Jamaica, but grew up primarily in Mount Vernon, New York. Heavy D made one of his final public appearances at the BET Awards in the summer of 2011. Also in 2011, he had a small role in the Eddie Murphy movie Tower Heist.

During his career, Heavy D recorded a song, “Jam,” with Michael Jackson in 1990, and the song “Alright” with Janet Jackson in 1991. He was arguably most famous for his 1991 song “Now That We Found Love.”

Heavy D’s Cause of Death Was a Blood Clot that Was Related to a Long Haul Flight He Had Taken

CNN reported in December 2011 that Heavy D’s cause of death was a pulmonary embolism, deep leg vein thrombosis, and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. According to the CDC, obesity is a leading cause of pulmonary embolisms and deep vein thrombosis.

Craig Harvey, the chief coroner investigator, told the New York Daily News that just prior to his death, the rapper had been on a long haul flight from London to Los Angeles, which contributed to clotting. The report says that at the time of his death, Heavy D weight 344 pounds.

The Other Heavy D Is Known for His Role on Celebrity Big Brother

Comedian Colin Newell was famous in the United Kingdom for his 2016 appearance on Celebrity Big Brother and Storage Hunters. Newell was a devout fan of the English soccer team Arsenal and often appeared on Arsenal Fan TV.

In 2020, Newell was slated to appear in the movie Rise of the Footsoldier: Origins. Newell’s co-star in the movie, Nick Nevern, confirmed his friend’s passing in a touching Instagram post. Nevern wrote, “I’m very shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of my friend @heavydboom 😔 you lived your life the way you wanted to and f*** anyone who didn’t like it! You always brought a smile to my face bro and lifted any room you were in. I’m privileged to call you a friend & to have you in our new film now more then ever. God bless you big man!!! ❤️❤️❤️ #RipHeavyD.”

Newell is survived by his 3-year-old son, Rory, reports The Daily Mirror. The Mirror report says that Newell was briefly engaged to his daughter’s mother Bryony Harris. There was a more than 20-year age difference between the two.

Colin Newell Believed that COVID-19 Was a Scam

Prior to his death, Newell posted frequently about his belief that COVID-19 was a “scam.” On November 4, Newell tweeted, “Covid 19 is a Scam, it’s all bull****, they’re going to force us to take a vaccine so they can control us, listen to David Icke, he’s sussed them all out. He’s onto them.” The BBC reported on November 4 that conspiracy theorist David Icke was banned from Twitter after spreading misinformation about COVID-19. Newell was last active on his social media pages on November 14 when he spoke about British box Kell Brook. On his Instagram bio, Newell referred to himself as a “British TV sensation” and an “internet sensation.

