Hello Prenup on ‘Shark Tank:’ 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Julia Rodgers and Sarabeth Jaffe are entrepreneurs who took their company Hello Prenup to the sharks on “Shark Tank” to see if they could get one of the sharks to invest in their company during the November 12, 2021 episode of the hit ABC show.

The episode synopsis revealed, “Entrepreneurs from Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Edmonds, Washington, present their online platform that offers an easier and less expensive option for an important protection for couples about to tie the knot.”

The entrepreneurs pitched their company to sharks Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec and guest shark Nirav Tolia, founder of NextDoor.

Here’s what you need to know about Hello Prenup on “Shark Tank:”

1. Hello Prenup Strives To Take the Discomfort and Mystery out of Pre-Nuptial Agreements

Julia Rodgers is a Boston-based divorce attorney. Sarabeth Jaffe is a software engineer based in Seattle. Together they are the co-founders and CEO and CTO respectfully of Hello Prenup. Rodgers spoke with hundreds of clients through her family law practice who were interested in a prenup but didn’t want to spend thousands of dollars on it.

Julia thought, “there must be an easier way,” she revealed in an interview with Heavy. She realized the process of getting a prenup didn’t have to be uncomfortable and expensive. HelloPrenup was born!

Sarabeth was looking to have a prenup put together for herself after getting engaged. She was shocked at how expensive and intimidating the process of hiring an attorney could be, she revealed to Heavy. The women joined forces and began working together remotely. They only met in person the day before filming their episode of SharkTank!

Rodgers and Jaffe are not only taking the fear and mystery out of pre-nuptial agreements, they are also reframing the narrative on them. Visiting a divorce attorney just as couples are starting their lives together isn’t easy or romantic. Instead of being something to dread, Rodgers and Jaffe are educating clients on why a prenup is actually an asset to any marriage.

Hello Prenup’s website offers the most information available for free online as well as its own prenup generation services.

2. Hello Prenup Launched in June 2021

In an interview with Heavy, Julia Rodgers spoke about the challenges in launching Hello Prenup. “Tech is hard for lawyers! When I first began developing HelloPrenup, I struggled working with contract developers and a platform that was prone to bugs and crashing. After a year in Beta, we knew we needed to rebuild with software that could scale.”

Similarly, Sarabeth told Heavy about the challenges she faced with the legal aspects of the company. “The legal industry is notoriously antiquated when it comes to tech. The reality is that young couples are getting prenups more than ever, and they want a user-friendly, convenient solution that doesn’t cost thousands of dollars.”

The “Shark Tank” audition process lit a fire in Rodgers and Jaffe. “I had a challenge ahead of me – to rebuild the HelloPrenup platform as quickly as possible. We soon began auditioning for Shark Tank, and knew we needed to get the platform up and running as soon as possible,” Sarabeth told Heavy.

“We launched the product in June of 2021 and rapidly expanded to 18 states. We add informative content on prenups, relationships, and finance to our platform every day,” Julia said. She added, “Our marketing strategy has always been focused on organic search indexing for our content and we do not pay for ads.”

3. The Pandemic Prevented Julia & Sarabeth From Meeting in Person Until ‘Shark Tank’

The coronavirus pandemic presented unique challenges for Julia and Sarabeth. Due to COVID precautions, the two women were unable to work together in person for months. They actually didn’t meet each other in person until shortly before stepping into the tank to present Hello Prenup to the sharks, they revealed in an interview with Heavy.

“As an entrepreneur, it is so easy to isolate yourself from feedback and keep your head down… and even more so when you’re in lockdown because of a global pandemic! I was lucky enough to get involved in some great online entrepreneur networks like Venture Out,” Sarabeth said.

“When we launched our platform in beta in March of 2020, it was the beginning of the pandemic and couples were postponing their weddings. The last thing they were thinking of was getting a prenup! But, this downtime presented us with the opportunity to refine our product and marketing, as well as add to our library of content. HelloPrenup offers the most content on prenups on the web,” Julia revealed to Heavy.

4. Hello Prenup’s Business Is on an Upswing

Launching a wedding-based business during a global pandemic when very few in-person events were happening was quite a challenge. However, things are looking up for Hello Prenup.

“Searches for prenups in recent months have increased, likely due to the fact that couples are back to planning their weddings and accordingly, searching for prenups. Searches for prenups have increased by 30,000 searches per month, since July. There are presently 282,500 searches per month relating to the term ‘prenup,’ the founders revealed to Heavy.

Additionally, Julia and Sarabeth revealed that the traffic to their website is up 62% in the last 90 days. We have 2600 users per month on the site and continually grow at a 20% rate month over month.

5. Julia & Sarabeth’s ‘Shark Tank’ Experience Was ‘Exhilarating’

Julia and Sarabeth revealed to Heavy that appearing on “Shark Tank” was a fun, intense experience. “We revised our pitch, over and over again in the weeks prior to taping…over zoom,” Julia said.

Julia and Sarabeth played up the wedding theme and wore wedding dresses with veils that they whipped off as part of their pitch, revealing more business-appropriate outfits. “We were intentional about making sure we were taken seriously as professional women,” Julia said.

“Filming was the most exhilarating, stressful, rewarding experience. We practiced our pitch so many times beforehand, that we could recite it in our sleep. This allowed us to present our pitch stress-free and really have fun with it. Being in the tank was strange in that we have watched the show for so many years, that walking down the hallway and seeing felt surreal, Julia revealed to Heavy.

“Julia and I live on opposite sides of the country, and did not meet in person until the day before we filmed our episode! I flew into LA from Seattle the day before,” Sarabeth said. “I’ve always been a fan of Shark Tank– I’ve watched it for over 10 years! It was so surreal to walk down that iconic hallway. It was extremely nerve-racking. The Sharks appear so intimidating on the show, but we actually had a very pleasant time discussing our company with them! We were in the tank for over an hour and it flew by,” Sarabeth revealed.

“Presenting in front of the sharks and talking with them was fun! I expected the conversation to be intense and to vigorously defend the concept of our business. Instead, the sharks were complimentary, asked great questions, and gave constructive feedback, Julia told Heavy.