Former ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Stars Describe Fear of Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is criticized for his aggressive demeanor in a recent Vice TV docuseries titled “The Dark Side of Reality TV”, where former stars of Hell’s Kitchen speak on their experiences with Ramsay’s infamously intense behavior.

This reflection has sparked discussions about the ethics of reality television environments and their impact on mental health. For some, Ramsay’s tough methods led to personal and professional growth, but others have faced emotional challenges.

In an exclusive clip released by People, Season 1 winner Michael Wray recalled the high-pressure atmosphere and emotional toll it took on participants. While some like Ariel Malone defended Ramsay’s aggressive approach, comparing it to rigorous training, others, such as Elsie Ramos, related the behavior to bullying.

The Contestants Speak Out: ‘Everybody Was Afraid’

“Chefs Know How to Verbally Disembowel People.” Said season six contestant, Tek Moore.

Ramsay’s aggressive on-screen behavior is a hallmark of Hell’s Kitchen, which has received several Primetime Emmy Awards. His outbursts and critiques, which often include yelling and belittling, are essential to the show’s dramatic appeal. However, the recent reflections from former contestants in the docuseries have cast this persona in a different light, highlighting the personal cost some faced in pursuit of success.

Wray, the winner of the show’s inaugural season, spoke candidly about the psychological stress he endured during filming. “Gordon, he told me, ‘You never tell your employees that they’re doing a good job. The instant you tell them that is when they stop trying,'” Wray expressed.

Similarly, Ramos, another contestant from the first season, described Ramsay’s treatment as bullying. “Let’s just put it that way. Everybody was afraid,” Ramos recalled. “I did not expect to see that fiery bully.”

Malone adds to the frustrations by expressing her story of being an executive chef who was valued more as a celebrity than a talented cook. “No, I’m a chef,” Malone said. “And they’re like, ‘No, you’re paid talent. Go take a picture.’”

Ramsay States That His On-Screen Persona Differs From His Real-Life Demeanor

Gordon Ramsay has emphasized the difference between his work and personal life behaviors. Reflecting on his well-known intensity, Ramsay stated in a 2023 People interview, “I think everyone has a good and bad side in them. I’m just very good at highlighting the bad that turned into something incredible.” He specifies while his television presence may be fiery and tough, it is part of the role he plays on screen, rather than a reflection of his true nature at home.

Not all former “Hell’s Kitchen” alum saw Ramsay’s approach in a negative light. Malone, the winner of season 15, expressed a different perspective, viewing Ramsay’s tough love as essential for personal and professional growth. Malone compared his style to that of a strict coach or martial arts instructor, explaining that the intensity was necessary to build resilience and drive success in the culinary world. “When you’re in karate class, is your sansei a bully or is he your teacher? It’s the same thing,” Malone pointed out.

The VICE docuseries brings to light the complexities of reality television, where entertainment often clashes with the well-being of contestants. “Hell’s Kitchen” is one of many reality shows under the spotlight for the docuseries.

“The Dark Side of Reality TV” Hell’s Kitchen episode airs Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Vice TV.