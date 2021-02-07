Super Bowl Performer H.E.R.’s Age, Height & Background

H.E.R. is a Grammy-winning recording artist who was tapped to perform “America the Beautiful” at Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs. If you’re curious about her background, age, and height, here is what you need to know about H.E.R.

H.E.R.’s Real Name is Gabriella Wilson and She is Black and Filipino

H.E.R. – Damage (Official Video)H.E.R. – "Damage": smarturl.it/xDamage Follow H.E.R. twitter.com/HERMusicx instagram.com/hermusicofficial/ facebook.com/officialHERmusic/ her-official.com/ #HER #Damage #RnB 2020-10-21T14:00:10Z

H.E.R. is a stage name that stands for “Having Everything Revealed.” H.E.R.’s real name is Gabriella Wilson. During her episode of NBC’s Songland, she told the producers that she adopted her stage name because to her, it stands for the evolution of woman.

“It was a collection of songs that I was making in high school and when I graduated high school,” said the musician. “It was about the evolution of woman and who I was becoming and songs that were really honest to me. I was having a hard time making such honest music so I decided I’m not going to have my name, my age, my face, nothing, I just want it to be a silhouette and I want people to just focus on the music.”

In a separate interview with NBC Los Angeles, H.E.R. revealed that she grew up in the San Francisco area. Her father is Black and her mother is Filipino. She said that she started off her career by being reticent to reveal too much about herself because she wanted people to enjoy her music regardless of any details about her life.

“I feel like maybe some people wouldn’t have accepted the music if they knew I was 19,” said the artist, who was 19 years old when her first EP was released. “Some people, they make these assumptions before they even listen to the music.”

She added, “The way that I released the music did exactly what I wanted it to, which was make people just listen to the music. [And] just listen to the message for what it is because we tend to listen with our eyes sometimes. Sometimes it’s all about hype, and I didn’t want hype … I don’t want people to love my music because of what I look like or who I know or whatever.”

H.E.R. is 23 Years Old and 5’3″/5’4″ Tall

H.E.R. was born June 27, 1997, making her 23 years old. Reports differ as to her height, but in February 2020 she performed with Skip Marley at the 51st NAACP Image Awards and was noticeably shorter than his 5’10” even with chunky platform shoes on, so she is probably 5’3″ or 5’4″.

She has accomplished a lot for someone so young. H.E.R.’s discography includes two albums and five EPs. She has also been a guest artist for Khalid, Ella Mai, Chris Brown, Ed Sheeran, Toni Braxton, Jazmine Sullivan, and more.

In the interview with NBC Los Angeles, fellow recording artist Alicia Keys praised H.E.R.’s “serious musicianship.”

“I saw H.E.R. developing as an artist, and she really had this thing about her that was so exciting because it was such serious musicianship,” said Keys. “And then fast forwarding now, X amount years later, to where she is now and seeing that all come together, I think the beauty of that is the fact that she was really able to take her time and be an artist and develop and be a young girl. Her eyes and her destiny have always been on this place and needed to land in this world. And it’s only going to get brighter, bigger and better.”

Super Bowl 55 airs from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS, immediately followed by the series premiere of The Equalizer starring Queen Latifah and Chris Noth.

