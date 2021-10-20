The Meaning Behind HGTV Star David Bromstad’s Colorful Tattoos

HGTV star David Bromstad has a very flamboyant and fabulous style. A big part of the fun of watching him on “Color Splash with David Bromstad”, “Beach Flip,” “My Lottery Dream House” or “Rock the Block” season 2 is seeing what wild outfit he will wear and how it will accentuate his MANY tattoos.

Bromstad is an interior designer and is fond of bright colors — both in his interior designs and in his own personal sense of style. But, here’s a fun fact — he didn’t start out wanting to be an interior designer. He attended Ringling College of Art and Design in Florida and wanted to become an artist and designer at Disney, according to his official website. He did go to work for Walt Disney World shortly after graduation.

Bromstad won the very first season of HGTV’s “Design Star” in 2006 and the rest is history. We’re glad Bromstad made the transition to HGTV star because he is an absolute delight to watch for several reasons, not the least of which is his tattoos. Bromstad’s body is covered in colorful and elaborate tattoos. What is the inspiration behind some of them?

Keep reading to find out what you need to know about HGTV star David Bromstad’s tattoos.

Many of David Bromstad’s Tattoos are Inspired by the LGBTQIA+ Community

David Bromstad is obviously fully clothed when he appears on the various HGTV shows he’s a part of so viewers don’t get to see the full range of his body art. Fortunately, Bromstad is not shy about showing them off on Instagram. His chest area is dedicated to his love of his LBGTQIA+ community. Bromstad is out and proud as evidenced by the rainbow FAMILY tattoo across his midsection.

He also has an old school scratch and sniff sticker-style tattoo on his chest that reminds him of his childhood. Bromstad was born in 1973 and grew up at the height of the popularity of scratch and sniff stickers and markers with fragrance. Not all that long ago, he also added a dabbing unicorn to the collection on his chest. He explained the sticker and unicorn tattoos in a caption on Instagram, writing, “The dabbing unicorn was just too cute and hilarious not to get! The ‘poppin good’ scratch and sniff sticker brings me back to my childhood and my family’s love for popcorn.”

Bromstad also has the gay pride flag tattooed on his leg that is wrapped around a rainbow colored LOVE tattoo in a font reminicent of an old amusement park neon sign. He wrote about these two tattoos and what they mean to him on Instagram, saying, “My tattoo addiction is shining bright with a rainbow of delicious colors. It symbolizes so much for me. The gay flag, my love for color, my first tv series, color splash, freedom and it’s just plain happy. I encourage u all to embrace the core of who u are. I just happen to be a wacky colorful artistic weirdo and I love it. So much more to come!”

David Bromstad Proudly Shows off His Love of Disney and Harry Potter

David Bromstad started his career as an illustrator and designer at Walt Disney World and he proudly shows off his love of the house of the mouse (and the mouse himself) with a large Mickey Mouse sleeve tattoo on his arm. HGTV reported that Bromstad also has a tattoo of Minnie Mouse

He also has Cinderella’s Castle tattooed on his thigh. Bromstad wrote about his elaborate tattoo on Instagram, saying “A princess has found her castle. My thigh never looked more magical. So happy with the results @misswildwest is amazing with her extraordinary talents. I trust no one more with my skin.”

Bromstad loves Disney but he also loves Harry Potter and has a tattoo of Hogwart’s castle on his thigh. He posted it on Instagram and wrote, “… The Wizarding World has altered the fantasy realm forever and we all are better for it … I wanted it different from my Cinderella castle tatt in every way. Although Disney and Harry Potter have nothing to do with each other, the thing they gave in common is they both make the world and more magical place. Check out the “M” in magic. I place a lightning bolt cause I’m that big of a nerd 🤓 and I love it!’

He went on to write, “Live your best lives. Be who u want to be. Inspire others to be their own selves and smile. It’s so easy and fun.” That’s some advice we will take, David!

David Bromstad’s Tattoos Describe Who He Is

David Bromstad was born in 1973 and features a tattoo of those numbers on his chest. He also has a tattoo that says “LIMITED EDITION” across his upper chest. In the Instagram post above he made fun of himself for this, calling it “Tasteless” and “Shameless.” In an interview with TheTypicalFemale.com (via Pop Sugar) Bromstad said, “It doesn’t only say “limited edition”— below that it says 1/1 so I won’t be duplicated!”

On his left arm, Bromstad has a tattoo of three Chinese characters that mean “Artist and Painter.” Tattoo Me Now reported that Bromstad has a lion tattooed on his left leg. He was born August 17, 1973, which makes him a Leo. He has the word artist artistically tattooed across his hand.

Bromstad knows exactly who he is and he isn’t afraid to express that through his tattoos. He got his first tattoo — a dragonfly on his shoulder — while he was in college and just never stopped. His chest, arms, legs, neck, and presumably back are all covered in unique, interesting, colorful, and meaningful tattoos.

Bromstad still has some clear space on his stomach that is not tattooed. We can’t wait to see what he has planned for that!