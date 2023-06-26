‘Rock the Block’ Winners Celebrate Milestone

That’s a wrap.

HGTV stars Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt have officially finished filming the fourth season of their hit show, “100 Day Dream Home”, which has already started airing on the network.

“That’s a Wrap on filming Season 4 100 Day Dream Home! We are blessed to have some of the most amazing crew members to help us make this dream happen for us! Be sure to tune in to 100 Day Dream Home on Friday nights 9/8c on HGTV to see what we’ve been working 🥰,” Mika wrote in a June 25 Instagram caption. The accompanying photos showed the Kleinschmidts posing with their production team members and popping a bottle of champagne to celebrate the end of season four’s filming.

Fans Are Already Looking Ahead to ‘100 Day Dream Home’ Season 5

Fans and followers alike were thrilled to see production wrapping on “100 Day Dream Home”, and weren’t afraid to share their love in the comment section.

“Whoop! Congrats you guys 🙌🏼,” Ty Pennington, host of “Rock the Block” (which Brian and Mika won the second season of), commented, with Mika responding to share her mixed feelings, writing, “Thank you it’s bittersweet but we hope to be back ❤️ 🙌”.

Other users are also hopeful that Brian and Mika are able to get back to filming, with messages reading, “Congratulations, it’s over to soon🥲. Can’t wait for season 5! Love you guys 😍😍😍” and “Love your show! Congratulations on finishing another season! Can’t wait until Season 5! ❤️”

Given season four has not finished airing, HGTV has yet to make any formal announcement as to the fate of “100 Day Dream Home”. Season four’s renewal announcement came in August 2022, after the third season finished airing in April, so the season five decision may not arrive for a few months after season four finishes airing.

By the time season four of “100 Day Dream Home” finished filming, five of the season’s 11 episodes had already aired on HGTV (and are now available to stream on Max, the new streaming service which combines properties from HBO Max and discovery+, where many HGTV shows were formerly available).

The network has also already aired the two-episode spinoff special, “100 Day Dream Home: Beachfront Hotel”, where Brian and Mika were tasked with overhauling a 12-room hotel on Florida’s Gulf Coast in only three months. Brian and Mika’s handiwork can be seen on display on the hotel – The Sunburst Inn’s – social media pages. Fans filled the Inn’s post’s with positive comments about the Kleinschmidts’ results, with messages reading, “It’s so gorgeous can’t wait to book my family’s vacation” and “So bright and cheerful 😍”.

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Go Over Their ‘100 Day’ Goal in Season 4

Ahead of season four’s premiere, Brian and Mika sat down for a May 2023 interview with House Digest and opened up about some struggles they’ve had meeting their self-imposed 100-Day deadline.

“We try to highlight the realness of it, so you’re actually going to see on Season 4 where we go over 100 days. We, unfortunately, have hurricanes and challenging weather in Florida, and even though one didn’t hit us directly during Season 4, it hit south of us; it did directly impact us with subs and materials being rerouted down south, so you’ll see that entire ordeal unfold in Season 4,” Brian explained, with Mika detailing that their 100-day countdown begins with construction and does not take into account any of the permitting or paperwork required to begin building.

