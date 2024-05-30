HGTV Shares Update on New Season of ‘100 Day Dream Home’

HGTV stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have been hard at work on two shows for the network. While the couple announced their spin-off competition series “100 Day Hotel Challenge”, which will see the Kleinschmidts compete against each other as they work to renovate two beachfront hotels in North Carolina, in February 2024, the network now has some news about their flagship series “100 Day Dream Home”.

In a May 29 press release, HGTV revealed that the next season of “100 Day Dream Home” will premiere on Sunday, June 30, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

What’s to Come on ‘100 Day Dream Home’?

The Kleinschmidts have been posting behind-the-scenes photos while filming their 5th season of “100 Day Dream Home” during late 2023 and early 2024, and now that the new season is officially on the horizon, the network has also shared some details about the coming episodes.

Season 5 will follow Brian and Mika as they continue building custom homes for their clients in only 100 days. In the new season, fans will also get the chance to see the couple expand their business, taking on renovation designs for clients in addition to new-build work. In the premiere episode, the Kleinschmidts will be working on a new build for a military family hoping to settle down in Florida.

The new season of “100 Day Dream Home” will also feature an extra special 90-minute episode that will follow Brian and Mika as they renovate their own second home, a townhouse in Savannah, Georgia, about 5 hours from their home in Tampa, Florida.

Fans have been anticipating the new season for months. After Mika shared that she had been on camera for three different HGTV shows in one week back in November 2023, fans flooded her comment section with their messages of excitement.

“My 9yr old and I can’t wait for the new season,” one fan wrote.

“Mercy!! You both are like sunshine every time I see your posts!! ❤️ ☀️,” another fan added.

“I love your show and you two are an amazing couple!! ❤️ ❤️,” a third user shared.

When Will Fans Get to See ‘100 Day Hotel Challenge’?

While “100 Day Hotel Challenge” was announced by the network in February 2024, it has not yet landed a premiere date of its own. HGTV announced, however, that the spin-off is expected to air in Summer 2024, so fans might see news about the series in the coming months.

In the original press release, HGTV executive Loren Ruch hinted that the decision to make “100 Day Hotel Challenge” comes from a push towards competition-style shows. “HGTV has seen tremendous ratings success with the competition format, so this hotel twist will be an appealing new take among our key demos,” Ruch explained. “Brian and Mika have a magnetic energy and are smart, tough, no-holds-barred competitors. Their determination to one-up each other plus support from an army of HGTV experts will equal an epic renovation showdown.”

Both Brian and Mika will have a series of special guests from the network helping them out with their half of the hotel renovation. Brian will be joined by Bryan and Sarah Baeumler of “Battle on the Beach”, Michel Smith Boyd from “Luxe for Less”, Mike and Denese Butler of “Fix My Frankenhouse”, Carmeon Hamilton of “Reno My Rental”, Cristy Lee from “Battle on the Mountain”, and Poonam Moore from “Rico to the Rescue”.

Mika will receive a hand from Galey Alix of “Home in a Heartbeat”, Jonathan Knight and Kristina Crestin from “Farmhouse Fixer”, Lauren Makk from “Design Star: Next Gen”, Scott McGillivray of “Vacation House Rules”, Grace Mitchell from “One of a Kind”, Kim Myles of “Battle on the Mountain”, and Kim Wolfe of “Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?” and “Battle on the Mountain”.

