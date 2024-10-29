HGTV Decides Future of ‘100 Day Dream Home’

HGTV stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt revealed that they were hard at work on the rest of season 5 of their hit series “100 Day Dream Home” on October 22, and days later the couple shared an update about what’s to come after they finish the season.

“We have a little trick up our sleeves! 🪄 🎩 💯,” Brian captioned an October 24 post where he revealed that “100 Day Dream Home” would be returning to HGTV for season 6. Brian and Mika framed their announcement post as a magic trick involving a clock. The couple asked viewers at home to pick a number and walked through a series of steps that would lead the viewer to land on the number 6, no matter where on the clock they started their counting.

“We know that you are on the number 6,” Brian said, before Mika joined him in shouting out, “and so are we!”

“We’re coming back for another magical season of ‘100 Day Dream Home’,” Mika revealed. Brian then closed out the video by waving his magic wand and saying “Abracadabra.”

Fans React to ‘100 Day Dream Home’ Renewal Announcement

Fans flocked to the Kleinschmidts’ comment section with their reactions to the “100 Day Dream Home” renewal news. “First off, that trick was cool 😂 and second, I can’t wait to see season 6! ❤️,” one user wrote.

“Yess Congratulations for Season 6 I love your show!! ❤️ 👏,” another fan added, with a third user chiming in, “🙌 love your show! ❤️ so happy to hear you are coming back for another season.❤️”

“Wow that was a good trick coupled with good news as I read somewhere that this last season is your last,” a fourth fan shared.

One fan was really not expecting a new season announcement, instead commenting, “Boo I was hoping you were expecting.”

Some fans thought the Kleinschmidts might be expecting a baby based on Brian’s October 22 post. The post included a photo of the Kleinschmidts on set for “100 Day Dream Home”, and garnered attention from fans who thought that Mika’s left hand was holding her belly.

“She’s pregnant! 🎉 🎉 🎉 🎉,” one user commented, with Brian clearing up the record in his response, “she is??? News to me. 😂.”

Brian & Mika Kleinschmidt Met Up With Renovation Stars From Another Network

While they work on helping their home state of Florida recover from the 2024 Hurricane season and plan out their next seasons of “100 Day Dream Home”, Brian and Mika are also taking time to relax.

In an October 20 post, the Kleinschmidts shared a photo after a night out at dinner with renovation stars Dolmar and Keisha Cross from the A&E series “Zombie House Flipping In Tampa”. “A&E meets HGTV 👀 🤗,” Dolmar captioned the group photos.

Brian took to the comments with a play on the “Zombie House Flipping” couple’s names, writing, “So glad our paths CROSSed. 💯.”

“😂 😂 😂 I see what you did there lol. Dinner was awesome. Good times!,” Dolmar responded to the HGTV star.

