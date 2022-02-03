WATCH: Sneak Peek at Season 3 of HGTV’s ‘100 Day Dream Home’

Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt are returning for 10 episodes of their HGTV series, “100 Day Dream Home.” Heavy got a sneak peek at the upcoming third season.





“Last time you saw us we were crowned champs of ‘Rock the Block,’” they said in the trailer. “Now we’re back to business in sunny Florida building our clients’ dream homes from the ground up in just 100 days. Boy, do we have our work cut out for us.”

The series follows the couple as they build custom homes for clients in a time crunch. “100 Day Dream Home” premiered in 2019 and its second season garnered more than 23.9 million viewers, according to HGTV.

“To make their clients’ new home dreams come true on the quick timeline, Brian and Mika will take them on inspiration tours of various properties to select their desired exteriors, interiors and finishes and then design and construct completely personalized homes in just 100 days,” according to a press release.

“Throughout the season, Brian and Mika also will deliver contemporary, coastal and ranch style homes built to withstand Florida’s climate and hurricane season,” the announcement added. “And, their surprises for clients include everything from a chicken coop and outdoor movie theater to a pantry with a hidden door.”

Filming began in May 2021, Mika revealed on Instagram.

“100 Day Dream Home” premieres on February 21, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It will also be available to stream on discovery+.

The Kleinschmidts Will Appear in New ‘Home Town’ Spin-Off

The Kleinschmidts are among the HGTV stars joining Erin and Ben Napier on their new “Home Town” spin-off, “Home Town Kickstart.”

“We are beyond excited to announce that we will be pouring our heart and soul into ‘Home Town Kick Start!’ this season,” Brian wrote on Instagram. “​​6 talented @hgtv teams will help revitalize 6 deserving towns across our beautiful country. So blessed and honored to be part of this incredible project.”

The Napiers are serving in a supportive role as the teams help revitalize six new communities: Buffalo, Wyoming; Cornwall, New York; Winslow, Arizona; LaGrange, Kentucky; Thomaston, Georgia and Minden, Louisiana.

The network’s other experts include Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb of “Unsellable Houses,” Page Turner of “Fix My Flip,” Russell Holmes of “Renovation Impossible,” Joe Mazza of “Home Inspector Joe,” Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “The Nate and Jeremiah Home Project,” Ty Pennington of “Rock the Block,” Jasmine Roth of “Help! I Wrecked My House” and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab.”

“Home Town Kickstart” premieres on April 24, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

Mika & Brain Won Season 2 of ‘Rock the Block’

Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt were crowned the winners of “Rock the Block” season 2 in April 2021. They renovated one of four identical homes to earn the highest appraisal value.

“This is surreal— one of the best moments of my life,” Brian said in a press release. “We were up against some of the best designers in the world, and to know now that we’re in that same category?! It just blows my mind!”

Mika added, “We knew we weren’t going to out-design these competitors but the whole time we kept going for functionality, and what we know adds true value—and it paid off. And now we have a street named after us!”

They beat out Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent of “Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House”; David Bromstad of “My Lottery Dream Home” and Tiffany Brooks of “$50K Three Ways”; and Alison Victoria of “Windy City Rehab” and Mike Holmes of “Holmes + Holmes.”

The season can be streamed on Discovery+.

