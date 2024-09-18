Who Won ‘100 Day Hotel Challenge’? Winner Revealed & Finale Recap

HGTV stars Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt have gone head-to-head, with the help of a rotating cast of network friends, for five weeks of challenges as they competed in the “100 Day Hotel Challenge”.

It all ended with the September 17 finale, where Brian and Mika worked to complete their renovations of the exteriors of their neighboring hotels. The couple worked to impress judges Drew and Jonathan Scott and raise the room rates the most to be declared the winners of the season.

MAJOR SPOILER ALERT: This post contains spoilers for “100 Day Hotel Challenge” season 1 episode 6, “And the Winner Is…” (September 17, 2024). Do not read ahead if you do not want the winner spoiled.

‘100 Day Hotel Challenge’ Finale Recap

The final episode began with a recap of the scoreboard, with Mika currently leading Brian 3-2 in weekly wins. The Kleinschmidts then met face-to-face on the beach to get ready for their final challenge, their hotel exteriors. As it stands, Brian had $70,000 remaining in his budget, while Mika only had $55,000 remaining. The team captains then brought back their entire teams from across the first 5 episodes to assist with their final tweaks.

Mika’s plan going into the exterior challenge was to add accent colors to compliment her hotel’s yellow exterior, add landscaping all around, and add a privacy element to each room’s front sitting area. Brian’s plan clearing out all the junk from his hotel and adding a space for guests to socialize. He also wanted to focus on the main parking lot and front staircase, which he said was structurally unsound.

When it came time for judging, Drew and Jonathan enlisted the help of Hotel Expert Clint Henderson to evaluate the Kleinschmidt’s final hotel renovations.

The judges liked how Brian’s outdoor lounge area felt like an extension of the lobby area. Henderson appreciated the simplistic, “beachy” feel throughout Brian’s hotel. He did feel that there was some room for improvement on the amenities included in the space.

The judges felt Mika’s yellow hotel had great curb appeal, and felt very happy. They also appreciated the privacy walls she put between each room, but felt like Mika missed an opportunity to paint them. They also felt some of the in-room storage was lacking, but liked the design elements she used in her hotel.

In the end, the judges met up with the Kleinschmidts on the beach to announce a winner. While Jonathan voted for Brian’s hotel to win, Drew opted for Mika’s renovation, so Henderson had to break the tie. The winner of the “100 Day Hotel Challenge” is Team Brian. Brian took home $50,000 from HGTV to donate to the charity of his choice. He gave the money to the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain.

“Are you serious? I wanted Mika to win!” Brian shouted out.

Who Won the Weekly Challenges Leading Into the Finale?

Coming into the final episode, Mika led Brian with three weekly wins across the first five episodes, compared to his two wins. The full results are as follows:

