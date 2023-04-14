14 HGTV All Stars Join Together for ‘Field Trip’

Some of HGTV’s most well-known and well-beloved hosts recently met up in Los Angeles, California to film for the upcoming show, “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”, and while there the group took a “field trip” to the house from the 2019 series “A Very Brady Renovation”, as Egypt Sherrod from “Married to Real Estate” documented on her April 13 Instagram story.

Sherrod was joined by her husband and co-host Mike Jackson, as well as 13 of HGTV’s other brightest stars, including Ty Pennington (“Rock the Block”), Alison Victoria (“Windy City Rehab”), Jasmine Roth (“Help! I Wrecked My House”), Antonia Lofaso (Food Network’s “Beachside Brawl”), Kristina Crestin and Jonathan Knight (“Farmhouse Fixer”), Michel Smith Boyd and Anthony Elle (“Luxe for Less”), Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas (“Bargain Block”), Mika and Brian Kleinschmidt (“100 Day Dream Home”), and Tiffany Brooks (HGTV Smart Home).

The one “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” pair that appeared to be missing from the star-studded trip was Christina Hall and James Bender (“Christina in the Country”).

The Latest ‘Rock the Block’ Winners Were in Attendance

As the group of HGTV stars walked to the Brady House replica, Mike teased his co-stars, telling them to “behave” once they get to the house, after which his wife Egypt referred to him as the field trip’s chaperone in her Instagram story. Egypt then asked her co-stars what their roles would be on this “field trip”. Jonathan said “I’m a student. Your husband’s doing the chaperoning.” Mika added that she is not behaving in line and that she planned on touching everything once the group was at the Brady house.

Egypt worked her way through the group, eventually finding Michel and Anthony, saying “And look at this, aren’t they the new ‘Rock the Block’ winners? Look at them, looking fabulous and fashionable.”

Michel and Anthony won “Rock the Block” season 4 earlier this week, beating out fellow “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge” pair Jonathan and Kristina, as well as Bryan and Sarah Baeumler (“Renovation Island”) and Page Turner and Mitch Glew (“Fix My Flip”) as they all fought to add the most value to their nearly identical $1.9 million homes in Berthoud, Colorado.

Once in the Brady House, the HGTV stars were awestruck by the attention to detail that brought the house together, and Egypt noted that one of the stars she was with worked on the house. Jasmine Roth appeared on multiple episodes of “A Very Brady Renovation”, and contributed to the den, attic bedroom, and master bedroom design and construction. She worked closely with original “The Brady Bunch” cast members to pull it off, including Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady on the show.

Fans Want One HGTV Star to Take Their Shirt Off

While in California to work on the “Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge”, Evan and Keith have been taking advantage of the California sun by going on plenty of hikes, and fans have had an unusual request for Evan in his Instagram comments section. After posting a post-hike photo featuring Keith with no shirt on, fans jumped into the comment section asking Evan to share a photo of him with no shirt on either.

“When are we going to see Evan with his shirt off!” one fan wrote.

“Y’all are amazing! Can’t wait for your new season too! You two are also so cute. But Evan, take your shirt off for us! 😉” another fan added.

“Evan shirtless, please?! 🥰” a third fan commented.

While fans were eager to see this, they were also quick to point out that both men looked great in the photos as-is, and that the decision ultimately lies with Evan whether or not he wants to participate in taking his shirt off.

