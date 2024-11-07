Which HGTV Shows Will Return in 2025 & Which Ones Won’t

With less than two months left in 2024, HGTV execs have made some big decisions about which shows will return in 2025 — and which ones won’t. Some of the network’s most popular stars, from Jenny Marrs to Egypt Sherrod, are already filming new seasons. But other personalities are still waiting to hear about the fate of their shows, while some know for sure that they won’t be back.

9 HGTV Shows Scheduled to Return in 2025

“Rock the Block”

In September, Deadline revealed that a sixth season of “Rock the Block” will air in early 2025 with Ty Pennington once again hosting. The six-week competition, which has been filming in outside Salt Lake City during the fall of 2024, will pit four teams of HGTV stars as they fully renovate nearly identical homes.

The featured stars are Alison Victoria from“Windy City Rehab” and Michel Smith Boyd of “Luxe for Less;” Jonathan Knight from “Farmhouse Fixer” and his brother Jordan Knight, who appeared on the recent “Camp Revamp” spinoff; Chelsea and Cole DeBoer of “Down Home Fab;” and Kamohai and Tristyn Kalama of “Renovation Aloha.”

“Renovation Aloha”

In addition to appearing on “Rock the Block” season 6, the Kalamas will also return for a second season of their new show, “Renovation Aloha,” which was a big hit for HGTV in the spring of 2024.

The husband-and-wife team posted an Instagram video in April to share the happy news. According to a press release, HGTV greenlit a new 10-episode season of the show after the first season attracted more than 13.9 million viewers. No word yet from HGTV on a premiere date.

“Down Home Fab”

In July, “Down Home Fab” stars Chelsea and Cole DeBoer got the green light from HGTV for a third season of their renovation show, filmed in South Dakota. HGTV shared an Instagram reel of the couple learning the series had been renewed, and Chelsea crumbled into tears over the news. HGTV has not announced a premiere date.

“Married to Real Estate”

Married Atlanta couple Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson revealed in June that their series, “Married to Real Estate,” had been picked up for a fourth season. The couple has periodically shared social media posts of themselves filming new episodes, including sharing video of a “wardrobe crisis” for Sherrod in August. HGTV has not announced a premiere date.

“Fixer to Fabulous”

Jenny and Dave Marrs, two of HGTV’s most popular stars, announced in June that they were beginning to work on a sixth season of their hit show, “Fixer to Fabulous.”In an August 7 Instagram post, Dave shared a photo of Jenny talking to some of their clients as she was being filmed.

“Back in action filming the show,” he wrote. “It’s hot but we are working on some really cool projects! 😂. Can’t wait to share them with you when season 6 airs!”

“Ugliest House in America”

In June, comedic actress Retta, who hosts “Ugliest House in America,” revealed on Instagram that a sixth season of the show was “in the works!” The announcement came as she shared she had also just finished filming “Scariest House in America,” a first-time spinoff that aired in October. HGTV has not announced a premiere date for season 6, but the popular series has had seasons kick off the network’s January programming the last two years.

“Fix My Frankenhouse”

Though it’s been a long wait, HGTV’s “Fix My Frankenhouse” will finally return in 2025. The first six-episode season of the show, starring married Boston couple Denese and Mike Butler, premiered in April 2023.

The Butlers received word in January that the show had been greenlit for a second season, but that it wouldn’t air until early 2025. The couple also appeared on Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt’s spinoff, “100 Day Hotel Challenge,” in the summer 2024.

“The Flipping El Moussas”

Tarek and Heather Rae El Moussa are set to return for a second season of “The Flipping El Moussas,” in which they flip California homes together. The couple has spent much of the year filming the show, but a premiere date hasn’t been announced yet. Tarek told Heavy in February, however, that it’ll far better than the first season.

“Season one was our first year of flipping houses together, our first time filming together,” he told Heavy. “So it was a lot of firsts for us, right? And you know, after doing anything for some time you just get better at it and we’re just really in a groove.”

The El Moussas will also star in a brand new show in 2025, “The Flip-Off,” co-starring Tarek’s ex-wife Christina Hall.

“Divided by Design”

Though it’s not technically a show renewal, HGTV’s newest series, “Divided by Design,” will return in early 2025 featuring married co-stars Eilyn and Ray Jimenez. HGTV inexplicably pulled the show in September after airing several episodes, and said it would be going on hiatus.

In late October, Eilyn updated fans via Instagram by sharing, “A lot of you have been asking, and I’m happy to announce that the second half of Divided by Design will return in January 2025. Expect more captivating designs and unexpected twists as the journey continues — stay tuned!”

3 HGTV Shows Won’t Be Returning in 2025

Multiple HGTV stars have confirmed their shows won’t be returning in 2025, and others are still up in the air.

“Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix”

On October 30, People published an interview with Galey Alix in which she revealed that her one-season show, “Home in a Heartbeat with Galey Alix,” won’t be returning because the schedule — renovating a family’s home in a three-day weekend — was so stressful. She said her team was sometimes awake for 86 hours straight working to get the projects done.

Alix told the outlet, “It got to a point where it was just like, I don’t think I’d survive a season 2.”

But on November 1, Alix shared a screenshot from the People article in her Instagram Stories and wrote, “To clarify, I didn’t personally choose to end the show” and added, “If I choose to do another show, it will be a totally new and more sustainable concept.”

“Rico to the Rescue”

After starring in two seasons of “Rico to the Rescue” in January 2023 and January 2024, star Rico León has told social media followers that he does not plan to be back for another season. In April, when a fan asked on Instagram whether a third season was on the way, he answered, “haven’t decided yet.”

Then, in the comment section of an Instagram post he made on August 20, another fan asked the same question and he replied, “good question. Would take a lot lol”

On the same post, someone else asked, “Is Rico to the Rescue coming back or not?” and he answered “nope”

“Building Roots”

Nearly a year after the second season of their show, “Building Roots,” premiered on HGTV, stars Ben and Cristi Dozier announced in early September that their series is over.

In an Instagram post, the couple revealed that they “won’t be producing any new seasons” and will focus their energy on their renovation work and entrepreneurial endeavors in southern Colorado.