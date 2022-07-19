Backup Dancer For Kanye, Rihanna Lands New HGTV Series

She’s performed with some of the biggest names in the music business, from Kanye West to Rihanna, but designing rooms on a tight budget has become Adar Kirkham’s new passion — and HGTV wants you to see how she does it.

Starting July 24, the dancer-turned-designer will host a new HGTV digital series called “Freestyled.” In each episode, Kirkham will give one room in a client’s home a makeover in just 24 hours, on a budget of $1500 or less. The premise is reminiscent of HGTV’s early hit shows, like “Decorating Cents,” which launched in 1997, that gave designers just $500 to reinvent a room.

Here’s the scoop on the new show and its dancer-turned-designer host:

How The Successful Dancer Became a Sought-After Designer

Play

Introducing Freestyled, With Adar Kirkham | Freestyled DIY designer Adar Kirkham brings her interior design skills to this new series, Freestyled! With a small budget and just 24 hours, Adar completely revamps rooms that are in desperate need of some style. Catch a new episode here on Handmade every Sunday to see her ultimate DIY makeovers. Check out Adar on Instagram here:… 2022-07-18T16:00:03Z

Kirkham studied dance for over 18 years; in a profile on HGTV’s web site, she said her favorite styles are ballet, hip-hop, jazz and modern. She performed as a backup dancer, touring with stars including Kanye West, Rihanna, and Diddy. She then landed a role as dancer and choreographer for NBA’s Brooklyn Nets Dance Team for seven seasons.

While dancing was her first passion, she also loved expressing her creativity in other ways, including interior design, inspired by her parents’ creative approach to decorating. She told HGTV that when she was growing up in the suburbs of New Jersey, her parents renovated a barn with a contemporary interior, including a pond beneath a spiral staircase.

After Kirkham’s dad died in 2012, she opened Tweak It Studio in Detroit as a way to honor him and his entrepreneurial spirit. What started as a furniture refurbishing firm, giving modern makeovers to old pieces, has grown into a sought-after consulting business; Kirkham offers virtual design consultations and installations for her customers who want to makeover their spaces with bold, affordable designs.

Kirkham and Friends Celebrate Show Announcement

On July 19, Kirkham celebrated the reaction to her show announcement in an Instagram post. She wrote, “So overwhelmed from the outpouring of love and support with my HGTV show announcement yesterday. I legit woke up this morning like … Did that really just happen ?!?”

Friends had flooded her show announcement post the previous day with messages of congratulations. When “Design Star: Next Gen” winner Cameron Hamilton congratulated her, Kirkham wrote back, “Thanks girl! You gave me great show advice at Haven last year ON THIS DAY. Appreciate the love!”

Six weekly episodes of “Freestyled” will appear on HGTV.com and on the network’s social platforms, including HGTV Handmade on Youtube, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram Reels.