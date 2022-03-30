Alison Victoria Shares ‘Battle on the Beach’ Update

That’s a wrap! Season 2 of “Battle on the Beach” has finished filming, Alison Victoria and Taniya Nayak shared the update on Instagram. The HGTV competition series also stars Ty Pennington.

“Too much fun with these two,” Nayak captioned a Baywatch-inspired photo of the trio. The “Windy City Rehab” host shared the same image, teasing, “​​Now you just have to wait until June to see what we do…”

Deadline confirmed the series renewal in February 2022, announcing the new season will take place in Surfside, Texas. The six-episode season will kick off with an extended 90-minute premiere.

Nayak, Victoria and Pennington are reprising their roles as mentors, helping three new teams as they battle it out in weekly challenges to earn the highest added value to their property, the outlet reported. The winning team will walk away with the $50,000 prize.

“‘Battle on the Beach’ is summer programming at its best – sun and surf combined with light, family-friendly competition,” the publication quoted HGTV’s Vice President of Programming and Production, Katie Ruttan-Daigle. “It’s a surefire way to engage our audience while they mentally escape to the beach.”

There has been no word if season 1 judges Mina Starsiak Hawk and Mike Holmes will return as judges.

Nayak, Victoria & Pennington Celebrated the New Season on Instagram

The trio took to Instagram to celebrate the return of the competition series. Nayak and Victoria shared the same selfie.

The “Rock the Block” alum wrote on March 23, 2022, “We’re Baaaaack!” while Nayak added the next day, “Everything is just beachy over here. Battle On The Beach …..coming in hot!”

“ANNOUNCEMENT….. Well I tried to play it coy but @thealisonvictoria let the cat outta the bag,” the “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” alum captioned a photo of them at the beach. “SEASON 2 BATTLE ON THE BEACH!! Coming this summer(ish).”

Nayak’s Team Won Season 1

Nayak is the defending champ, with her team of Kerry and David Kersh taking home the $50,000 prize in season 1 of “Battle on the Beach.” The season premiered in July 2021, filming in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

According to Realtor.com, each team’s house had an appraisal value of $650,000 at the outset plus a budget of $75,000. In the end, the Kershes’ property was appraised at $877,000.

“When you’re among the best of the best in the biz, we all come out as winners no matter what. From the production team & crew, to the wildly fun and talented cast & contestants, to our beautiful set location….it was quite literally a win-win experience all around!” the “Restaurant Impossible” star wrote on Instagram.

She added, “My team stuck to a look that we nicknamed “Meditexaranean”! And we carried that theme out till the end! They are a force! Walking away with a win really meant walking away with at least 20 new incredible friendships to last a lifetime!”

HGTV announced the first season delivered “strong” ratings in August 2021, with more than 13 million viewers for the summer program.

“We take our stars out of their regular series and plop them into high stakes renovation competitions like Battle on the Beach because the audience can’t get enough of them,” HGTV & Streaming Home Content President, Jane Latman, said in a press release. “Everyone loves the idea of their favorite HGTV stars coming together for one show. It’s just good television and the strong ratings performance supports that we should make more.”

READ NEXT: ‘Windy City Rehab’ Season 3 Premiere Date & Time: When Will It Be Released?