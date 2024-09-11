HGTV Star May Be Ready to Tie the Knot

HGTV star Alison Victoria has found the person that she wants to spend the rest of her life with. She met her boyfriend, filmmaker Brandt Andersen, while attending a retreat and the two really hit it off.

“He’s it for me. My partner for the rest of this life and the next. I just hope we meet sooner in the next one,” Victoria told Us Weekly.

The “Windy City Rehab” star told the outlet that she and Andersen “became friends who loved each other.” The two really bonded by sharing open communication and lots of laughs. Moreover, Victoria says that Andersen is super romantic, which helped draw her in.

“Every moment is romance with him. Most of our days start with him asking me, ‘How can I show up for you today?’ He is so attentive — and attractive — and always wants to make sure I’m okay,” she added.

Victoria was previously in a longterm relationship with Michael Marks, but the two split in 2019.

Alison Victoria & Brandt Andersen Went Instagram Official in June

Victoria took her romance with Andersen public in June. The two attended the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Creative Arts & Lifestyle Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel & Suites, Los Angeles, California, as a couple. They walked the red carpet together and put their love on full display.

A few days later, Victoria made the relationship Instagram official. She shared some photos on her Instagram feed from their night out on the town and added a sweet caption.

“My [heart],” she wrote, adding the white heart emoji. She also added a quote by Rumi that read, “Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames.”

Fans reacted to the post in the comments section.

“GREAT SHOTS!! You look stunning and so happy, congratulations,” one person wrote.

“Alison you are timeless. That is one lucky dude,” someone else added.

“A post!!!!!! Uh oh Alison’s in loveeeeeee,” a third comment read.

“You both look fantastic and so happy!! Sooo excited for you honey,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Alison Victoria Has a Lot to Celebrate

It’s a big year for Victoria who has found love — and is having great success in her professional life as well. Season 4 of her hit HGTV show, “Windy City Rehab” has finished filming and will begin airing in late September.

“Wrapped,” she captioned and Instagram post on September 5.

“You’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with and I hit the jackpot with my team! It’s taken years to get here, but I wouldn’t change a damn thing. From the Emmy’s, to the Critics Choice Awards to last night… manifesting at its finest! Get ready for 12 of the greatest episodes coming to you September 24th at 9/8c!!! I really do feel like the luckiest girl in the world being able to do what I love every single day and share the journey with each and every one of you,” she added.

Two days prior, Victoria shared a sneak peek at the upcoming season, posting the trailer on her Instagram feed.

