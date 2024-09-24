HGTV Star Secretly Features Boyfriend in New Shows

As longtime HGTV star Alison Victoria kicks off a new season of “Windy City Rehab” — premiering on September 24, 2024 — the designer is also excited to put her new love in the spotlight.

Victoria, 42, is so giddy about her relationship with boyfriend Brandt Andersen, 46, she has secretly incorporated the film director’s name into new episodes of her show, she told People — a sweet surprise he also did for her on his latest project.

The couple went Instagram official in June after attending the Creative Arts Emmys together, but the “Windy City Rehab” premiere won’t be the first time Victoria has stealthily worked her beau into one of her shows.

Alison Victoria Says Her ‘Windy City Rehab’ Credits Feature a Special ‘Surprise’ for Her Beau

Though Andersen won’t physically appear in new episodes of “Windy City Rehab,” Victoria told People that she was excited for him to see the end credits of the show, in which she gives “special thanks” to him.

“It’s a surprise for him,” Victoria told the outlet, explaining that they’ve been there for each other as they each developed their latest creative efforts. Victoria said she loves being “with somebody who is able to give notes for my episodes,” and that she can offer constructive feedback on whatever he’s working on.

Including Brandt in the credits of her show is something he did for her in the closing credits of his movie, “The Stranger’s Case,” she told People, calling his gesture “the sweetest thing anyone’s ever done for me.”

Seeing her name in the credits, Victoria said, “made me feel like, ‘Wow, he really sees me and appreciates my input and doesn’t take it lightly. Like, actually implements those changes into his film because he believes in me so much and trusts me so much.'”

In early 2024, according to EuroNews, Andersen made his feature film directorial debut with “The Stranger’s Case,” about the chain of events that occur after an explosion “forever alters the lives of a Syrian family in Aleppo.”

The movie made its premiere at the Berlinale Film Festival and Victoria accompanied him to many other film festivals around the world throughout the summer, witnessing him win dozens of awards.

“Brandt is a brilliant filmmaker and with his directorial debut, we’ve been traveling this summer to all these festivals,” she told People. “And when we first became friends, he was doing all the post for his film — like, sound and VFX stuff — and I was there for that journey, helping him along the way being, like, a true partner like he is to me.”

Alison Victoria Says ‘Every Moment is Romance’ With Beau Brandt Andersen

Victoria revealed on HGTV in May that she had a boyfriend, when she compared Andersen to a quirky painting that she fell in love with on the season finale of “Ugliest House in America.”

Admiring the disheveled, lion-like portrait, Victoria exclaimed to co-star Retta, “It looks like him! He’s gonna hate me but, there you are, lover!”

Victoria told Us Weekly on September 8 that she and Andersen hit it off after meeting at a personal growth retreat and “became friends who loved each other,” falling in love by “talking and sharing and constant laughter.”

“He’s it for me,” she told the outlet. “My partner for the rest of this life and the next. I just hope we meet sooner in the next one.”

“Every moment is romance with him,” she gushed to Us Weekly. “Most of our days start with him asking me, ‘How can I show up for you today?’ He is so attentive — and attractive — and always wants to make sure I’m okay.”

The 12-episode, fourth season of “Windy City Rehab” premieres on September 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, with multiple re-airings scheduled of the first episode. Victoria will also appear in “Scariest House in America” with Retta, which premieres on October 4.