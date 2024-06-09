Alison Victoria, Dave & Jenny Marrs Wow Fans With Emmy Awards Looks

HGTV stars Alison Victoria and Dave and Jenny Marrs were nominated against one another at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, which took place on broadcast on Friday, June 7 on CBS. While “Windy City Rehab” and “Fixer to Fabulous” did not take home the top prize in their category (Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program), the hosts took to social media to share a bit of what their night looked like, and what looks they wore to the awards show.

“Well that was fun! After a lot of years of a lot of hard work, it’s nice to sit back and celebrate every once in a while! We didn’t win the trophy but we were in the room with the two who have been there since day one (our amazing producers at @rivrmedia) and we were representing an entire team back home who have worked alongside us all these years to create a show that we can all be proud of. And, that’s pretty great in and of itself. I’m so proud of our team and all we have accomplished together!! 🤍,” Jenny wrote in a June 9 Instagram post filled with photos of herself, Dave, Victoria, and some of their other HGTV friends.

Jenny Marrs & Alison Victoria Both Wore Black to the Awards Show

Jenny’s post showed that she opted for a solid black one-shoulder gown with a ruffle detail on the one shoulder and an a-line skirt. She accessorized with silver jewelry, wearing a bracelet, earrings, and her wedding rings. By her side, Dave stood wearing a black suit jacket, pants, and shoes, with a blue-and-white-striped button-down shirt on underneath. Dave also forewent his signature baseball cap. Victoria also went for a black backless look for the red carpet, going with a mermaid silhouette that featured sparkling appliqué work and lace detailing on the front.

Fans of the HGTV stars took to Jenny’s comment section to praise the looks, with one user writing, “Both of you look so glamorous! You don’t need a trophy to be winners. [Northwest Arkansas] is so proud of y’all.”

“Beautiful couple! 😍 Almost didn’t recognize Dave without his hat 🤗,” another user added.

“Congratulations for the nominations. You’re always a winner to your fans. I’ve gotta say ‘Y’all clean up super nice’ you both look fantastic. 🤍 🤍,” a third fan wrote.

What Show Beat Out the HGTV Stars at the Emmys?

According to Entertainment Weekly, Netflix’s “Hack My Home” beat out “Fixer to Fabulous” and “Windy City Rehab” at the Emmys.

According to Netflix, “Hack My Home” follows families who are looking to transform their homes to create more space without moving or spending too much money. Experts Mikel Welch, Brooks Atwood, Ati Williams, and Jessica Banks come in and help homeowners make changes to their homes to maximize the available space.

Within hours of their win, Welch and Williams had both taken to Instagram to share shots of them holding their award, with Welch captioning his post, “Dreams do come true! We won an EMMY!!!! Congratulations to the entire @netflix Hack My Home team for leading us to victory!”

READ NEXT: ‘Flip or Flop’ Star Lands New Series at HGTV