HGTV’s Alison Victoria Shares Huge News About Her TV Future

After more than a dozen years starring on popular home improvement shows, two of which are up for major awards, longtime HGTV star Alison Victoria is ready to do even more, hoping to inspire a “new era” of television.

On June 5, 2024, the interior designer made a huge step toward expanding her influence in the TV industry, announcing the launch of her own production company, per Variety.

“We’re going to take you places you’ve never been, introduce you to people you’ve never met, and make you feel things you’ve never felt,” she told the outlet.

Alison Victoria Says She Aims to ‘Change the Narrative’ With Her New Company

Passionate about interior design from the time she was a kid, Victoria told House Beautiful in 2019 that after landing a behind-the-scenes role as a “ghost designer” for HGTV, she eventually convinced a TV production company to let her host her first TV show. “Kitchen Crashers” aired on the former DIY Network from 2011 to 2016, per IMDb.

Victoria went on to become one of HGTV’s busiest stars with her own show, “Windy City Rehab,” and as co-star on a number of popular shows including “Battle on the Beach,” which just premiered its fourth season, and “Ugliest House in America,” which was just renewed for a sixth season.

But now Victoria has launched Briefly Gorgeous Productions, according to Variety, to “bring truth, authenticity and vulnerability to television by showcasing real stories and unfiltered emotions.”

“Television should be more than just performance art,” she told the outlet. “It should be a window into real lives, real stories, and real emotions. We’re tired of the superficial and staged. It’s time to peel back the curtain and reveal the authentic, vulnerable souls behind every captivating story.”

Victoria did not reveal what kinds of shows are in the works, but she has plenty of experience producing series behind the scenes, including being credited as an executive producer on “Windy City Rehab” since it debuted in 2019, per IMDb.

Even with all that success, there are still things Victoria wants to change about TV programming.

“Through Briefly Gorgeous Productions, we aim to change the narrative,” Victoria told Variety, adding, “This is a new era of television, where the stories are real, the emotions are raw, and the beauty lies in the authenticity of the human experience.”

Alison Victoria’s HGTV Shows Are Nominated for Multiple Awards

Victoria’s production company launch comes at the height of success for her, with two HGTV shows she stars in and produces up for big awards. “Windy City Rehab,” which is currently filming its fifth season, is up for a 2024 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program on June 7.

When the news came in that it was nominated, Victoria wrote on Instagram, “📣📣 I did it! We did it! Now let’s go bring home that gold beauty 🌟”

“Windy City Rehab” is also nominated for a Critics Choice Award in the “Best Lifestyle Show: Home/Garden” category. It will compete with “Ugliest House in America,” which Victoria co-stars in with Retta. Victoria appears on each season as the designer who transforms one winning house, and she’s also credited as a producer. Those awards will be handed out on June 15.

In reaction to those nominations, Victoria wrote in a May 13 Instagram post, “How is this life real? Waking up to find out #WindyCityRehab was nominated for a Critics Choice Award is surreal. A dream come true.”

“This show is everything to me,” she continued, “and the road to get here and be recognized in this way has been anything but easy I’m beyond grateful. And then #UgliestHouseInAmerica is nominated as well….Come on!”