Did Alison Victoria Spoil the ‘Ugliest House in America’ Winner?

For five episodes, viewers have watched as HGTV hunted down the wackiest, tackiest and least practical homes throughout the country on “Ugliest House in America.” But, ahead of the finale, designer Alison Victoria seemingly spoiled the season 2 winner on Instagram.

WARNING: STOP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT SPOILERS FOR SEASON 2 OF “UGLIEST HOUSE IN AMERICA.”

This season’s theme is “Ugly in Paradise,” focusing on vacation destinations. Much like the first season, Retta toured three houses in each region. The houses were judged on ugly appearance, bad function and trouble in paradise, with one being named a regional finalist.

Of the five finalists, one will receive a $150,000 makeover from the “Windy City Rehab” star.

The homes in contention are House With No Privacy in Palm City, Florida; The Jailhouse Rock in Larkspur, Colorado; The Linoleum Showroom in Los Angeles, California; Unwelcome to the Terrordome in High Rolls, New Mexico and The Inconvenient Dollhouse Willmar, Minnesota.

So, which house won?

House With No Privacy Is Crowned the ‘Ugliest House in America’

Victoria gave away a major clue while promoting the season 2 finale of “Ugliest House in America.”

“The exact look you hope for when you renovate the #UgliestHouseinAmerica,” the 40-year-old wrote in a since-deleted post on her Instagrsharedry. The photo she sahred shows her standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the House With No Privacy homeowners, Jeff and Tammy.

The couple has lived in the home for five years with their two daughters – Peyton, 18, and Kendall, 15. They explained to the “Parks and Recreation” actress that they were drawn to the house, built in 1983, thanks largely to the great location and view. But, thanks to the house’s octagonal roof, none of its walls connect to the ceiling.

“Well let’s just say, been here 5 years Retta and embarrassment has happened,” Tammy explained, hinting that her daughter’s boyfriend overheard the couple being intimate. She added, “My daughter didn’t talk to me for a week.”

As HGTV added in a pop-up, “The average married couple has sex 54 times a year.”

“You guys trying to live with no walls separating the living room, the bathroom and the bedroom really sealed the deal for y’all. Great location, but it doesn’t have any privacy,” Retta said when notifying the Floridians that they won.

In response, Tammy quipped, “So we can’t even celebrate tonight.”

Victoria Is Unsure of the Solution

Victoria will have her work cut out for her. As she said in a clip shared on her Instagram Story, “The solution is one of the weirdest solutions because I still don’t know what the solution is.”

The house features Pecky Cypress throughout, with HGTV explaining that the “holes are created by tree fungus.” Despite five coats of paint, divots are still very visible on the walls.

The kitchen features four different types of flooring, the bathroom does not have a door and the house lacks closet space.

Their youngest daughter also got the short end of the stick. While Peyton has an octagon-shaped room to herself, Kendall sleeps in her mother’s office. As an explanation, the 15-year-old said, “My room had a leak in it.”

Watch the big reveal when the season 2 finale of “Ugliest House in America” airs on Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern time and 7 p.m. Central time.

