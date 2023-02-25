Alison Victoria Takes on ‘Most Personal Project Ever’ in Upcoming Spinoff

Alison Victoria is tackling her most personal project to date in the upcoming HGTV special, “Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home,” the network announced in a press release.

The three-episode spinoff will follow Victoria as she transforms “her current Chicago office—a 6,700-square foot warehouse built in 1927—into her very own dream home,” according to HGTV’s description of the series. “After securing approvals to rezone the space as residential, Alison will stretch her design and renovation skills like never before to create a spectacular retreat complete with a custom chef’s kitchen, great room, primary suite, gym, theater and all-season courtyard and spa.”

Viewers have been watching Victoria transform old properties in her hometown of Chicago in “Windy City Rehab,” which premiered in 2019. The interior designer has become a staple of the network, appearing on “Rock the Block,” “Battle on the Beach,” “Ty Breaker” and “Ugliest House in America.”

“Alison inspires legions of fans with her endless creativity and smart renovations in ‘Windy City Rehab’, so for her to take us behind-the-scenes on her own home adventure is a huge win for the network,” HGTV’s Head of Content Loren Ruch said in a press release. “We have no doubt that she will draw millions of viewers to watch her take on her most personal renovation ever.”

HGTV announced that both season 4 of “Windy City Rehab” and “Windy City Rehab: Alison’s Dream Home” are slated to premiere in summer 2023.

‘Windy City Rehab’ Was Renewed for Season 4

Victoria’s flagship series will return with eight new episodes, HGTV announced in a press release. The interior designer confirmed the renewal in December 2022, donning a beanie with the series’ logo on Instagram. She captioned the post, “New merch #season4iscoming.”

The 41-year-old revealed that production was underway in January 2023, sharing a photo with her crew on Instagram. Victoria wrote, “And we’re back!”

Her “Battle on the Beach” co-stars shared their excitement. Ty Pennington commented “Whooop!” and Sarah Bauemler wrote, “Can’t wait!! [red heart emoji].”

Alison Victoria Is Currently Filming Season 3 of ‘Battle on the Beach’

HGTV is getting the band back together for season 3 of “Battle on the Beach,” the network announced on its website.

Victoria, Pennington and Taniya Nayak are returning as the series’ mentors, guiding pairs of up-and-coming flippers. Each team will renovate identical beach houses in hopes of adding the most value, getting judged along the way by Sarah and Bryan Baeumler, HGTV added.

Victoria’s team, Paige and Corey Cyr of Ft. McMurray, Alberta, Canada, were crowned the season 2 winners.

The reigning champion celebrated the renewal news on Instagram, posting a picture with her fellow coaches. “Me and my buddies are back and ready to battle it out!” the interior designer wrote. “#BattleontheBeach season 3 is on and I can’t wait to pose 500 times with these cuties and to have so many horrible hair days. Worth it.”

This season’s filming location has yet to be announced, with Pennington writing in his Instagram comments, “I think my lips are sealed at the moment… stay tuned tho!”

The series previously filmed in Gulf Shores, Alabama and Surfside Beach, Texas.

