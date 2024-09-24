Alison Victoria Reveals Big Changes to ‘Windy City Rehab’

HGTV star Alison Victoria counted down the days to her “Windy City Rehab” season 5 premiere, and show day is finally here. Ahead of “Windy City Rehab”‘s September 24 premiere (with the first episode airing at 8 p.m. Eastern), Victoria shared some updates about her Emmy-nominated series in an interview with TV Insider, and explained how this season compares to the prior four.

“This season for me is definitely a breath of fresh air. I’m through the weeds and really just putting everything into the client game,” Victoria said, after balancing flips and personal renovation work last season. “With the market, it wasn’t the right time to buy again at the beginning of the season. Going back to where I started in the client business just felt like a nice reset.”

Alison Victoria Focused on Building Her Team

Victoria also confirmed some new faces would be featured on “Windy City Rehab” this season. “Building a team for me was the most important thing for me to do,” she told TV Insider.

“It’s nice to stay small. I don’t ever want to be managing hundreds of people, but I needed to grow my team to be able to grow my brand,” Victoria added. “If I can’t diversify and divide and conquer, I will get stuck.”

One of the first team members Victoria recruied was a personal assistant, her friend Britt. “She and I have been friends since seven or eight years old. There is nobody I trust more,” Victoria said of her longtime friend. “Someone who has my back, but it’s a risk too because she is my best friend. She and I tried to do this 20 years ago. It didn’t end well. It was making sure we were set up for success this time around. It’s a very fun, funny season of me putting together this team and finding new talent to add to the roster. You’re going to get to meet new faces and watch the business grow as I grow.”

Britt happened to be one of Victoria’s first “clients,” as Victoria told Medium in a June 2024 interview. “When I was about 11 or 12, my best friend Britt and I were in her bedroom, and I said, ‘We should redo your room.’ So we ripped up the carpet, painted the floors peach, and redesigned the whole space. I just knew that was my love in life. I was really fortunate to figure out what I loved and wanted to do at a young age,” Victoria shared.

HGTV Stars Can’t Wait for Alison Victoria’s Return to the Network

Victoria shared a video clip from her new season on Instagram on September 22, counting down the last few days before her “Windy City Rehab” premiere, and fellow HGTV stars chimed into her comment section to share in the excitement for the new season.

“I need this stress!!! 😂. Can’t wait,” Victoria’s “Battle on the Beach” competitor Ty Pennington wrote.

“Can’t wait. 🙌 🙌 🙌,” Scott McGillivray from “Vacation House Rules” commented.

“This looks like a movie trailer! 🤩,” Brian Kleinschmidt from “100 Day Dream Home” added.

