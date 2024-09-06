Alison Victoria Wraps Filming HGTV Show

That’s a wrap! HGTV announced that Alison Victoria would be back on September 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern with a new season of “Windy City Rehab”. In a September 5 update, Victoria shared that the season didn’t finish filming until after the premiere date announcement.

“🎬 Wrapped!” Victoria captioned her post, which was filled with photos of her and the “Windy City Rehab” team. “You’re only as good as the people you surround yourself with and I hit the jackpot with my team! It’s taken years to get here, but I wouldn’t change a damn thing. From the Emmy’s, to the Critics Choice Awards to last night… manifesting at its finest!”

The first photo in Victoria’s slideshow featured her team at the 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards in June 2024, where they were nominated against fellow HGTV show “Fixer to Fabulous” in the Outstanding Instructional/How-To Program (with both shows losing out to Netflix’s “Hack My Home”).

‘Windy City Rehab’ Fans Congratulate the Team on Finishing Season 5

Fans were already thrilled to hear that “Windy City Rehab” would be returning to their screens, and on Victoria’s latest post they shared congratulatory messages with her and her team on reaching the end of production for season 5.

“Congrats. Well deserved. You’re my fave and I love your design work,” one user wrote.

“You EARNED this…and you DESERVE this. Congratulations!” another fan added.

“Congratulations!! Love your show and what you do ! ❤️,” a third user chimed in.

Victoria ended her post’s caption with a message to fans and another message to her team, writing, “Get ready for 12 of the greatest episodes coming to you September 24th at 9/8c!!! I really do feel like the luckiest girl in the world being able to do what I love every single day and share the journey with each and every one of you. XxAlison.”

Alison Victoria Will Be on 2 HGTV Shows This Fall

While the return of “Windy City Rehab” is just around the corner, it’s not the only HGTV show that Victoria will feature in this fall. The network announced an “Ugliest House in America” spinoff, “Scariest House in America”, in May 2024. In August 2024, the network announced that the new show would premiere on Friday, October 4, at 9 p.m. Eastern.

Much like “Ugliest House”, “Scariest House in America” will follow actor and comedian Retta as she tours some of the scariest-looking homes in the nation. The spinoff will be four episodes long. In the first three homes, Retta will pick a winner from the Midwest, Northeast, and South. In the series finale, she will pick which of the three winners has the “worst vibes,” and will award them a $150,000 renovation, courtesy of Victoria.

Retta, who loves hosting “Ugliest House”, wasn’t quite as thrilled to be taking on this spinoff. “I did not see this iteration of this show coming,” Retta told the network. “I was cool with the summer road trip and ugly in paradise, but, for a gal that is spooked by every creak, critter and errant hair that brushes my shoulder, this wasn’t it.”

READ NEXT: Jenny Marrs Explains Why She’s Been Absent From Social Media