HGTV Couple Finalizes Divorce

HGTV stars Ant Anstead and Christina Haack have officially parted ways. Multiple outlets confirmed the former couple finalized their divorce approximately nine months after announcing their separation.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Haack and Anstead divided up their assets in private. They agreed to share joint physical and legal custody of their son, Hudson, and not provide any spousal support.

Anstead and Haack were first linked in October 2017 and surprised friends, family and fans when they got married in a secret ceremony on December 22, 2018.

The following year, they welcomed their son. Anstead was already father to two – Amelie, 17, and Archie, 14. Similarly, the “Flip or Flop” host was already a mother to her daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5.

Haack announced their split in September 2020. As TMZ reported,the former spouses “simply drifted apart.”

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority,” People quoted the “Christina on the Coast” star from September 2020. “We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

Haack officially filed for divorce in August 2020. They had both previously been married – Haack to her “Flip or Flop” co-host Tarek El Moussa and the “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” host to Louise Anstead.

Their Shared Home Sold for $5.35 Million

During their marriage, Anstead and Haack lived in Newport Beach, California. TMZ recently reported Haack sold the home they shared for $5.35 Million.

Anstead approved of her decision, telling People, “I’m really happy for her. I think it’s the right decision. That home has memories.”

While she is now on the house hunt, People reported Haack recently purchased a second home in Nashville, Tennessee.

For his part, Anstead is also moving on. As he told People, “When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything there.”

The “Wheeler Dealers” host spent roughly nine months in a studio apartment in Laguna Beach, California before buying his new home, which he calls his “Temple House.”

“I was looking for a house quite quickly [after the split], probably after three or four months, because I felt displaced, I felt homeless,” the automotive expert told People. “But for whatever reason, it just didn’t work. And I think now, looking back with the benefit of the last nine or 10 months, I’ve realized that actually, being held in that really simple space, not only does has it meant I’ve ended up with the house of my dreams, but it’s actually meant that I simplified my life.”

Haack Has Decided to Be More Private

Since their split, Haack has stepped back a bit from social media while focusing instead on privacy and time with her children. Right now she does not follow anyone on Instagram and People noted she disables comments on some posts.

“I’m focusing on keeping our private life more private and just enjoying our time together and just being positive,” she explained to the publication. She added, “I’m focusing on myself and the kids and having fun.”

Despite sharing much of her life on television, she explained that she is controlling her privacy “by spending more time together, staying off social media and not reading things and just focusing on the present and not getting sucked into it all.”

