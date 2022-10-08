Ant Anstead Responds to Custody Drama With HGTV’s Christina Hall

After Ant Anstead filed court documents on September 27, 2022, to request stricter boundaries in his custody agreement with ex-wife Christina Hall, he kept quiet while the HGTV designer filed a blistering response in court and shared multiple Instagram posts slamming her ex. The car expert and TV personality never directly replied to her attacks with a statement or social media post, but he did respond to several fans’ comments about the situation, making it clear how he feels about Hall.

Christina Hall Blasted Her Ex Via Court Filings & Social Media

Hall’s claws came out after British-born Anstead formally asked the Orange County family courts to establish stricter boundaries around his ex-wife’s inclusion of their three-year-old son, Hudson, in paid promotions and on her TV shows, a request he initially made in April 2022 when he requested — and was denied — full custody of Hudson. The couple couldn’t come to an agreement on the issue during private mediation.

In her formal response, she claimed Anstead was simply starved for attention and an absent father to his two older children, 16-year-old Archie and 19-year-old Amelie. The teens live with their mom, Anstead’s first wife Louise, in England but regularly see him when he visits the U.K. or they spend time in L.A.

Hall, who married real estate agent Josh Hall in early 2022, has also jumped on social media several times to blast her ex in recent days. Her attacks have included a scathing Instagram post about Anstead’s “manipulation tactics” and re-sharing a fan’s Instagram Story accusing him of “post-separation abuse.”

On October 2, Hall shared on Instagram that she would stop posting and filming Hudson entirely until he is old enough to decide whether he wants to be included in her media projects. It’s a stricter boundary than Anstead asked for; he has been fine with posting Hudson on social media, but was specifically concerned about their son being exploited in ads and shows.

It’s not clear at what age Hall thinks Hudson will be ready to decide for himself about whether to be featured or not. She and her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, have always shared and filmed their kids, ages 7 and 12, for social media and their HGTV shows.

Ant Anstead Replies to Multiple Social Media Comments About Christina Hall

Anstead, who started dating actress Renée Zellweger in mid-2021, has not publicly commented on the current custody dispute. On an episode of The Late Brake Podcast that was published on September 29, but likely recorded in the U.K. before his court filing, Anstead and host Jonny Smith did veer off their discussion about cars to touch upon Anstead’s personal life.

He swooned over actress Renée Zellweger, whom he started dating in mid-2021 when she filmed an episode of his show, “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” for Discovery+. And he revealed what a “shock” it was when his marriage to Hall ended a year and a half after their wedding and with baby Hudson less than a year old.

Once news broke of the renewed custody dispute and Hall started sharing her thoughts on the situation, Anstead’s fans flooded his Instagram post about the podcast interview since it’s his most recent post. Some fans sided with Hall and came to Anstead’s feed to blast him, and others were there to defend him as a protective dad, but no one expected Anstead to actually respond.

When someone asked in the comments why Anstead can post social media photos of Hudson but Hall can’t, fans tried to explain that barring her from posting was never his original intention.

The back and forth between fans quickly grew nasty, so one of Anstead’s fans wrote, “Just the fact you’re here spreading hate, trying to demean and diminish his career, calling him names, accusing him of things that aren’t true, and attacking him shows how manipulative she is. Worked like a charm for her.”

A woman replied to that comment by writing a brief analysis of Hall’s behavior. She wrote, “what she did is called gaslighting. I totally agree with you. The real narcissist is…”

To fans’ surprise, Anstead replied directly to that fan with three applause emojis and an “x,” which is how he typically signs off when he writes a comment on social media. Those clapping hands were enough to let fans know he clearly agreed with the woman’s assessment of Hall.

When another person argued that Hall hadn’t shamed or “spewed” at Anstead in her public posts, writing that she simply “explained why we won’t be seeing Hudson,” another fan came to Anstead’s defense.

That fan wrote of Hall, “She can post all she wants. She just can’t post for the purpose of getting paid or have Hudson appear on her Show. That was their disagreement. And the judge ultimately agreed with ant. I don’t have sides nor do I think ant is better than her or vice versa. But, what Christina did was wrong and clearly upset with the judges decision to side with ant and that is very clear.”

In response to that comment, Anstead simply put an emoji of a finger pointing up, directly people to read those words.

Anstead also replied to a fan who claimed he made money off of Hudson in past years by including photos of him in posts about his children’s book, Petrol Head Parenting, which was released a year and a half before Hudson’s birth.

Anstead replied, “nope. I self published and self funded that book with the aim to connect parents and kids through the prism of cars. I give more away to charity than I sell. Happy send you a copy. X x”