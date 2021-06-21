Ant Anstead Reveals How He Reacted to Divorce From Christina Haack

Divorce put Ant Anstead’s life into perspective, including what he really needs to be happy. Christina Haack’s ex-husband opened up to People about what he took when he left their shared home.

“When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything there,” the “Wheeler Dealers” host told the publication.

The former couple shared a home in Newport Beach, California after marrying in 2018. Following their 2020 split, Anstead relocated to the nearby Laguna Beach. Anstead, who has two older children from a previous marriage, and Haack currently share custody of their son Hudson.

“I’ve realized in the last nine months, this sounds ridiculous, but actually the only thing I owned was a couple of wine glasses, plus a cup and a kettle,” the 41-year-old explained. But, the limited items have allowed him to have a fresh start, as he added, “It’s amazing. I’m in this kind of real space where I don’t have any stuff. So everything is new. I’m not carrying anything over.”

However, since buying his “Temple House” in May, he realized some basic housewares are needed.

“I’ve spent the last few days realizing, oh my God, I don’t even own plates or knives or forks. I don’t have a bed,” the new “Celebrity IOU: Joyride” host previously told People. “So I’ve spent the last few days getting stuff that you don’t realize you need: bottle openers and tin openers and spatulas. So I’m scratching my head going, oh my god, this is overwhelming. I’m going to get all this stuff because nine months ago, I packed my clothes and I left.”

