Ant Anstead Files for Full Custody of Son He Shares With Christina Hall

Ant Anstead has filed for full custody of the two-year-old son he shares with ex-wife Christina Hall, People first reported. The former spouses welcomed Hudson London in September 2019.

The former “Wheeler Dealers” star is claiming Hall spends an average of “9 full days each month” with Hudson over the last 20 months and uses the limited time to feature him in paid posts on social media, according to TMZ documents.

He also purports an unsafe environment. In one example from TMZ, Anstead claims Hall returned Hudson badly sunburnt which left him “crying in pain.” In a screenshot of their text exchange, the HGTV star responded, “Shoot. Kids were playing soccer at the park, marine layer hit the sun and it didn’t feel hot. Give him some Tylenol I’m sure it will be better tomorrow.”

The outlet reported on another occasion, Hall returned Hudson without revealing her family’s COVID-19 diagnosis. Anstead said in the documents, “At the time my partner [Renee Zellweger] was filming her new project and her covid diagnosis placed the whole production on pause.”

Anstead also took issue with Hall’s admission that she smoked hallucinogenic Bufo toad venom ahead of meeting now-husband Josh Hall. TMZ previously reported her first husband also took issue with her using the drug.

Under the proposed new agreement, according to TMZ, Hall would have custody of Hudson on “alternating weekends.” Anstead also seeks to prevent Hudson from being featured in any “commercial endeavor” without his permission.

Hall Speaks Out After Anstead’s Filing

“What Ant is doing deeply saddens me,” the “Christina on the Coast” star told TMZ. “If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.”

Just hours before the news broke, Hall shared a quote on Instagram. It read, “he will test you and see what you’re made of, just by being herself. because the nature of a strong woman will identify who a man really is. If he feels threatest or has the need to possessively control her, it will be revealed. And the funny thing is that she doesn’t want to call the shots. She wants a man who will embrace her strength and stand by her side. A man who will walk with her but will lead with taking the first step.”

She added in the caption, “‘When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but you stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did.’ — Jill Blakeway”

Anstead & Hall Splint in 2020

Hall announced the couple’s decision to separate in December 2020, roughly two years after their secret wedding on December 22, 2018. When they finalized their divorce, they had agreed to joint physical and legal custody of Hudson, according to Entertainment Tonight.

This was the second marriage for both of them. Anstead shares daughter Amelie and son Archie with his first wife, Louise Anstead. Hall, formerly Haack, was previously married to her “Flip or Flop” co-host Tarek El Moussa, sharing daughter Taylor and son Brayden.

They each found love again. Anstead has been dating Zellweger since meeting on the set of “Celebrity IOU Joyride” and Hall has been with Josh since at least

