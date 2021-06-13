Ant Anstead Makes Big Move After Split From Christina Haack

Ant Anstead is on the move! He recently announced on Instagram that he is now a homeowner in Laguna Beach, California. Since his split from Flip or Flop host Christina Haack, he had been renting a studio.

“After many months of patiently waiting I am so grateful for the period we spent in the tiny little rental studio (basically three rooms). The kitchen sink bath times, crazy cool neighbors and clutter free private space to rebuild from will be a very fond memory for me,” Anstead wrote on Instagram. “And now I am excited to start many new memories from our new home! I call it ‘Temple.’”

The house earned its name after being the one against which he compared the more than 30 other homes he toured, the 41-year-old told People. Unfortunately, the house was taken off the market before he could submit an offer.

As he put it, “I was heartbroken when it was no longer available and I kept going into other houses, comparing it to the one I love. In fact, I began calling it the Temple House, because it feels like a temple for me. So I kept saying to my realtor, ‘It’s nice, but it’s not the Temple House. It’s nice, but the Temple House has this.’ And then out of the blue, the seller just came back and was like, ‘Okay, you can buy the house.’”

Anstead and his son Hudson, whom he shares with his HGTV star ex, moved into the home in late May, reports People. The Wheeler Dealers host is also prepping rooms for his older children from a previous relationship – Amelie, 17, and Archie, 14 – who are based in England. As he told the publication, he hopes they will be able to spend the summer in California if COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted.

“It’s the house of my dreams,” Anstead told People. “A home is, for me, the foundation of a life, and I’ve got so much coming up in the next few months, the next few years, that I need a solid base, and the timing of it all is just so perfect.”

Anstead’s New House Requires Remodeling

While the layout of the house is ideal, Anstead admitted to People that the home is “incredibly run down.”

“I mean, it’s not falling down, but it’s not far from falling down,” he explained the publication with a laugh. Anstead added, “There’s no heating system, there’s no air conditioning, half the wiring doesn’t work, the plumbing is really bad, there’s no insulation, there are multiple broken windows… so I’ve had to make some quick temporary changes to make sure it’s safe for Hudson. But the bones of it are perfect. In fact, I don’t want to change that at all. I just want to update the house in a really sympathetic way.”

According to People, an architect has already helped map out a plan for the home’s remodel, the automotive expert plans to do the renovations himself. The final goal is to create an “industrial modern” feel.

“A lot of people don’t realize I’ve actually hosted two home shows and restored multiple homes,” he told the publication. “I’ve done a lot of hands-on stuff myself, so I’m excited to kind of get in there.”

Anstead Is Partnering With ‘Property Brothers’ Stars Jonathan & Drew Scott on 2 New Discovery+ Shows

Anstead is partnering with the Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott on two new Discovery+ shows: Drew’s Dream Car and Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

Alongside “car guru” Cristy Lee, Anstead will host Celebrity IOU’s automotive spin-off. According to the show’s announcement, the hosts will help stars Renee Zellweger, Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo “to create automotive masterpieces for special people in their lives.”

The show is expected to premiere on the streaming service this summer.

Anstead is also working on a two-part special to help Drew build his dream car, also expected this summer.

“Inspired by Drew’s childhood fascination with classic 60’s sports cars, the final build evolves into a true marriage of old and new as it looks to a greener future,” reads the announcement. “Roles are reversed, as Drew becomes the client whose dreams must be realized. With Ant’s guidance and expertise, and some creative input from the entire Scott family, Drew creates his very own piece of motoring history: Drew’s Dream Car.”

