Ant Anstead Dating Oscar-Winning Actress After Divorce: Reports

Days after finalizing his divorce from “Flip or Flop” star Christina Haack, Ant Anstead seems to have a new leading lady in his life.

TMZ is reporting the automotive expert is moving on with Academy Award-winning actress Renee Zellweger after meeting on the set of his new Discovery+ show, “Celebrity IOU Joyride.”

Sources “with direct knowledge of the situation” told the outlet the new couple started dating “earlier this month” and at one point after she was done filming, Zellweger returned to set to “drop off some work boots for Ant.”

Anstead was recently announced as the co-host of the “Celebrity IOU” spinoff, alongside Cristy Lee. Zellweger joins a celebrity line-up that includes Mary J. Blige, Tony Hawk, Octavia Spencer, James Marsden and Danny Trejo.

As with the original “Celebrity IOU,” stars will “roll up their sleeves to create automotive masterpieces for special people in their lives,” according to the show’s announcement.

“This six-episode series allows these celebrities to celebrate those who have been integral to their lives and instrumental in helping them get to where they are today,” the press release continued. “In each episode, viewers will hear the inspiring story behind each relationship and why each recipient is deserving of a one-of-a-kind car transformation. In the end, audiences will be just as blown away when each ultimate joyride is revealed.”

The show is set to hit the streaming service this summer.

Haack and Anstead Finalized Their Divorce

Haack and Anstead have finalized their divorce nearly nine months after announcing their split in September 2020.

“Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate,” the “Christina on the Coast” star wrote at the time. “We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future.”

She filed for divorce in November.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the former couple will split legal and physical custody of their son Hudson. Neither party will pay spousal support.

Haack was previously married to her “Flip or Flop” co-host, Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children. Anstead also has two children from a previous marriage.

Anstead Finds Solace in New Home

Shortly after news of his burgeoning relationship with Zellweger broke, Anstead took to Instagram.

“No matter how bonkers the world gets….. the Temple sanctuary switches off and washes off the crazy,” he wrote of the home he calls “Temple House.” I am so grateful to unwind in this space!”

The “Wheeler Dealers” star continued, “Look what god did! Oh, and Speaking of bonkers, wait till you see what I’m gonna do with Temple home!”

Anstead revealed to People that he moved into his new home in May after spending months in a studio apartment following his split.

After the breakup, he abruptly left the home he shared with Haack. As he told People, “When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything there.”

